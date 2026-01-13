Why faster retail is no longer a competitive advantage

s emotional clarity than ever before. And the biggest problem is that the speed we’re all driving isn’t helping anymore. Over the past 12 months, I have sat in rooms with founders, CEOs, general managers, and even leadership teams, and they all seem to be saying a version of the same thing, which has only grown louder as the year has gone by. Often it wasn’t direct, and sometimes it even happened after the meeting had concluded. “We’re moving faster than ever before, but I have to say it doesn’t feel like we’re thinking any better.” The crazy part is that this feeling is not at all accidental. It’s actually structural.​ OK, so what’s the data revealing? In recent research from Microsoft, widely shared across many leadership circles, there are tables ranking which jobs are most exposed or vulnerable to AI. I’ve found most commentary has focused on the surface interpretation: which roles are “at risk”, which functions are “safe”, and what this might mean for the future workforce overall. That clearly says we are missing the point. The data does not measure the value of jobs. It’s measuring only the applicability of AI to specific tasks within those jobs and roles, particularly those that are language-based, pattern-driven, and/or repeatable. In other words, it highlights where work has become abstracted from consequence. That’s a distinction that really matters more than we realise. Let’s address why this feels unsettling for white-collar roles Roles like marketing, analysis, journalism and strategy all tend to sit high on these lists, and that’s not because they aren’t important, but because parts of them have drifted and moved over time. Not intentionally nor with any malicious intent. They’ve naturally drifted from judgment to output, from responsibility to optimisation and, sadly, decision-making to delivery. So when our work becomes primarily about formatting information, re-expressing those known patterns, or producing volume at speed, it becomes easier and very tempting to have a system trained on patterns replace parts of it. And let’s be clear here, AI didn’t create this vulnerability. But it certainly has revealed it. The real dividing line isn’t digital versus physical There has been a lot of talk contrasting “knowledge work” with “manual work”, suggesting that physical roles are safer because AI cannot or will not be able to perform them. That explanation is too shallow in my opinion. The real divider is not physicality. It is about context. Those low-impact roles in the data tend to share five simple characteristics: they are highly situation-dependent and continuously in need of sensory feedback, with real-world consequences, immediate accountability, and high trust requirements. Just take a store manager navigating a tense customer interaction, a visual merchandiser responding to real-time foot traffic, or even a frontline team member making judgment calls under pressure; none of these is operating within a neat, tidy dataset. They all operate inside an unstructured reality, and that kind of work does not tolerate abstraction. It punishes it. Where our leadership will quietly become exposed The most uncomfortable implication at this time is not about workers but about our leadership. The most exposed role as we head into 2026 is not the writer, the analyst, or the marketer, but the leader who outsourced judgment way before machines even arrived. For years now, retail has seemed to reward optimisation and what we can take away from it. Things like faster testing, leaner teams, more dashboards, more automation and more certainty through the numbers. Don’t get me wrong; none of that is inherently wrong. But over time, something subtle has happened. Decision-making has been handed over to systems designed to optimise, not to understand. Leaders now become reviewers rather than deciders, shifting thinking toward validation. AI does not break this model. It only accelerates it. Faster retail is no longer an advantage For the last decade, speed has been known as the legitimate competitive edge. For us, faster execution has meant faster learning, quicker iteration, and compounded growth. I’ve been saying it for some time, but in case you missed it: Speed without judgment becomes a real liability, regardless of what you do. When our campaigns can now be generated instantly, insights given automatically, and recommendations produced at scale, the differentiator and game-changer is no longer how fast you can act, but how well you can decide. That’s why this year marks a big shift that many leaders already feel but may not yet have fully articulated. The year 2026 is not the year of faster retail. It is the year judgment becomes the competitive advantage. What judgment means in practice Firstly, let’s be clear, judgment is not intuition without discipline, and it’s not opinion without evidence, and it’s certainly not resistance to technology. Judgment is the ability to hold context without rushing to fix it, to understand when optimisation will actually erode trust, and to know when not to act, even when you can or maybe want to. It’s when we take responsibility for decisions rather than hiding behind the outcomes. As we all know now, AI is extraordinarily good at recommending actions, but it’s just not going to be capable of standing behind them. That burden, unfortunately, still sits with people. Why does this matter for us in retail specifically? I think for some, and I do hear it spoken about this way more often than we should, retail is seen as being a closed system. It’s not; it is emotional, relational, and highly sensitive to trust. Decisions around pricing, promotions, labour, range, and in-store experience don’t land as neutral optimisations. They all land as signals about value – about respect and whether a brand understands its customer or is merely reacting to data. When our judgment crumbles away, our customers feel it long before we see it reflected in the numbers. The quiet risk we aren’t naming There has always been temptation to follow what others are doing in retail or lean into what’s hot right now, that thing everyone is talking about. Right now, the growing temptation is to let systems decide, because they feel objective, fast, and defensible. But when everything is optimised, nothing is considered, meaning that when a model supports every decision, accountability becomes blurry, and when accountability disappears, believe me, trust quickly follows. We are already seeing some leaders and businesses adopt technology to reduce pressure, only to find themselves under even more pressure and having to make more decisions with less clarity and in faster cycles. Ultimately, with less confidence and thinner data. That is not a technology problem. That is a leadership one. What strong teams will do differently? Those effective leadership teams I work with are not the ones moving fastest, and that’s simply because they have created some space for thinking. This is way harder than it sounds. What we have done is get clear about where AI supports judgment and where it must not replace it. We have defined the discipline under which decisions remain human-led to be explicit about the values that cannot be optimised away. The switch is using and seeing judgment as a capability to be protected, not a bottleneck to be removed. The moment we are in This is definitely not a conversation about fearing technology; it is about identity and what leadership looks like when our answers are now cheap. It’s about what retail could become when execution is instant, and about who will be held responsible in a business when systems recommend actions that feel efficient but are wrong. Look, AI will continue to improve, which is super exciting. The systems will continue to accelerate faster than most of us can keep up with them – and with that, the pressure will continue to rise. It means that the leaders and businesses who stand out in 2026 won’t come from those who can adopt the most tools, but from the brands and businesses that knew when to pause. There are many times when I get feedback about an uneasy feeling or discomfort despite all the progress. Let me tell you, you are not behind. What you are doing is paying attention. That's amazing, and the winning is in how carefully you can decide, not how fast. Judgment, once again, will be the thing that separates momentum from meaning. Nick Gray is the founder of I Got You Global consultancy (iguglobal.com).