BusinessStrategy

Where does Nike go after its Virgil Abloh revival?

Nike Air Jordan 1 V.A.A. sneaker.
Nike tests trust with Abloh drop.
By Nick Gray
There is a shoe release that so many are talking about right now, but it has nothing to do with shoes. The Air Jordan 1 High OG x V.A.A. – the first product collaboration between Nike and the Virgil Abloh Archive – just dropped through a series of global pop-up events across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Paris, Hong Kong and Tokyo before its worldwide Nike release on April 3. The shoe is nearly identical to a rare 2018 European exclusive. The only visible change is the text stamped on the

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