IR ProStrategy

Retail’s second life: The Iconic’s bet on what happens after checkout

Gayle Burchell of The Iconic talks the business of making things last.
By Tahlia Whitfield
At The Iconic, sustainability is now something being worked into the everyday mechanics of retail. That shift is reflected in the role held by Gayle Burchell, chief commercial and sustainability officer, where responsibility for revenue sits alongside oversight of returns, waste and what happens to product once it leaves the warehouse. Talking ahead of her inclusion in Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-commerce, Burchell described the “amazing tension” of driving revenue while embedding p

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