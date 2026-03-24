Retail’s second life: The Iconic’s bet on what happens after checkout

ractices that do not pay for themselves immediately. Months on that tension has sharpened into something more operational. That approach has taken clearer shape following The Iconic’s recent B Corp certification, which assesses a company’s social and environmental performance alongside its financial practices. Rather than sitting as a badge, the certification formalises a systemic change already underway inside the business. With the brand’s recent expansion of its circular solutions hub, Re-Iconic, including the addition of a repairs and alterations service, the focus has shifted to how circularity can be embedded into core systems, from resale and returns through to product recovery, in a way that can operate at scale within a high-volume, multi-brand retail model. Early efforts, including donation partnerships and resale pathways, have been consolidated under the Re-Iconic hub, which now works as both a customer-facing destination and an internal testing ground. “Starting with pilots is a way to test and learn what our customers want and need from us, defining our role in this space,” Burchell said. The framework is already showing signs of demand. The Rescued assortment, developed with re-commerce partner Revibe, achieved an average sell-through rate of 53 per cent in its first six weeks, suggesting that customers are willing to engage with products that sit outside the traditional full-price model. For Burchell, this is responding to a shift in how value is perceived. “It’s increasingly the preferred shopping choice for many, and we want to make it more accessible,” she said, pointing to a growing acceptance of preloved and repaired goods as part of a normal shopping journey. The economics of longevity The more complex question is how these behaviours translate into a commercial model that can be sustained over time. Historically, sustainability initiatives have been viewed as a cost centre, whether through more expensive materials, additional handling or changes to fulfilment. Burchell noted that the equation looks different when viewed across the full business. “We know that sizing and fit is really important to customers and we want to reduce fit friction and encourage garment longevity in a way that feels simple and high quality,” she said. The data begins to support that shift in thinking, according to The Iconic’s 2025 Inner Circle research, one in two customers have paid for alterations and 27 per cent have paid for repairs, using them on average 3.7 times per year. These are existing habits that retailers have historically sat outside of and bringing them into the retail environment reshapes the relationship between purchase and use, turning a single transaction into a longer interaction with the customer. There is also an implication for how large, multi-brand platforms define their role. Rather than owning every part of the process, The Iconic has positioned itself as an enabler, working with partners across resale, repair and logistics to build out its circular offer. “We have a unique role as an e-commerce platform to support and promote partners that are enabling customers to participate in the circular fashion economy,” Burchell said. This approach allows the business to move more quickly while acknowledging the operational complexity underlying reverse logistics and product refurbishment. For Burchell, the longer-term ambition is not to perfect a single model but to understand how these elements can work together. “We are intentionally starting with pilots and learning phases to test customer demand and enabling our service providers like Hello Tailr and marketplace sellers like Revibe, to make operational adjustments as needed to scale,” she said. It is a pragmatic view of change, one that recognises the limits of theory when applied to a business handling high volumes of returns, multiple brands and shifting customer expectations. If customers expect retailers to support not just the purchase of a product but its ongoing use, care and eventual resale, then the boundaries of the industry begin to stretch. The work moves beyond selling into stewardship, beyond conversion into continuity. For businesses like The Iconic, the challenge may be responding to that shift and building systems that make it commercially viable.