Amazon doubles down on Prime Day – makes it four in a row

Amazon is extending its annual Prime Day event to four days for the first time, offering Prime members exclusive deals from July 8 to July 11 across 22 markets, including the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Jamil Ghani, VP for Amazon Prime, said the extended sales window gives Prime members more time to score deals across categories such as fashion, pantry essentials, home improvement, personal care, toys, school supplies and premium goods.

“Prime Day is about celebrating our members by providing them with exceptional savings and convenient delivery,” he added. “This year’s event will also offer exclusive deals such as fuel discounts.”

Amazon is also rolling out a new feature called Today’s Big Deals. These daily themed offers launch at midnight, with special deals released every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.

In addition, the company is leveraging its AI capabilities to provide a more personalised experience.

Prime members can use Amazon’s AI shopping assistant, Rufus, to help members research product categories and find relevant deals. Other tools, such as Interests and Buy Again lists, allow users to track discounts on previously purchased or frequently browsed items.

Prime Day will launch on July 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the US, and the UK. Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE can shop Prime Day deals later this summer.