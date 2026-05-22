Super Retail Group, Rebel targeted by underpayment class action

Super Retail Group (SRG), the owner of Rebel, Macpac, BCF, and Supercheap Auto, is facing a class action against its Rebel business that alleges underpayment of its managers.

Brought forward by Adero Law, the suit follows another set of allegations from the same firm regarding the underpayment of casual, part-time, and full-time staff across SRG.

But this one, Adero said, focuses on full-time managers at Rebel employed between April 2020 and April 2026. The legal firm claims that current and former employees had been forced to work during meal and rest breaks, continue working from home, work both pre- and post-shift without compensation, and not receive adequate compensation for penalty rates.

These allegations could amount to breaches of the General Retail Industry Agreement (GRIA), Adero claims.

SRG recognised the tabling of this class action lawsuit via an update to shareholders on the ASX.

“Rebel Sport Limited has been identified as a party in representative proceedings filed in the Federal Court of Australia relating to an underpayments matter,” the update read. “At this time, the company has not been served with a copy of the claim. The company will update the market on this matter as appropriate.”

Adero claimed to have “a growing list” of current and former Rebel employees who worked for the company during the aforementioned period. “We encourage both current and former staff to contact us to discuss their experience,” the firm added. “If these practices have occurred across Rebel nationally, Adero Law may pursue a class action and seek compensation for any employee whose entitlements were not paid in full.”

At the same time as this case and its one against SRG as a whole, Adero has filed class action lawsuits against a range of major retailers, including Kmart, Officeworks, Coles, Eagers Automotive, Lovisa, Wesfarmers, Woolworths and Big W.