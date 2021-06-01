Free Subscription

Survey: most Aussies prefer parcel pick-up points over home delivery

User Image
Tong Van
June 1, 2021< 1 mins read

Most Australian shoppers find alternative parcel collection points more convenient than home delivery, according to a survey from Hubbed.

More than half of respondents said parcel pick-up points, such as petrol stations, parcel lockers and small independent local businesses, are safer and easier to collect their packages.

“With online shopping showing no signs of slowing down, offering alternative delivery locations will appeal to consumers,” said David McLean, CEO and founder of Hubbed.

“It solves issues around missed deliveries and provides convenience for consumers, who can choose where they receive their parcels.

“Now that Aussies are returning to the workplace, they may be more inclined to select alternative options, which are open after hours and on weekends.”

Another survey The Delivery Experience, from Australia Post, also found that offering more collection points is one of the top recommendations for better customer experience.

“By way of example, we’ve found reducing signature on delivery can lead to a drop in carding (missed delivery) rates of up to 89 per cent, while allowing customers to choose an alternative collection point can significantly boost net promoter scores,” said Silvio Giorgio, GM of data science at Australia Post.

Meanwhile, the Hubbed survey also found that about 75 per cent of shoppers choose same-day delivery because of guaranteed or fast delivery rather than the need of having it on the day.

“It may be important for retailers to ensure other delivery choices are available to customers, such as click and collect,” said McLean.

“This allows customers to have more control over their parcel deliveries and ensures the swift delivery of items without the pressure of having to fulfil orders within a day.”

