Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Latest|Fashion & accessories

Afterpay show off fashion’s digital future at AAFW

User Image
Dean Blake
May 31, 2021< 1 mins read

Afterpay, The Fabricant and global designer Toni Maticevski have unveiled a new kind of fashion at Afterpay Australian Fashion Week: A digital-only overcoat.

Attendees at the fashion event are able to pay to be virtually fitted and dressed by expert designers in the exclusive ‘Animator’ overcoat, and have a digital photo taken of them in the piece.

According to Nick Molnar, co-chief executive of Afterpay, the coat is a timely representation of fashion’s future.

“Digital fashion is here and it is taking centre stage as accessible fashion, which is reflective of every individual, regardless of gender, age, sex or race,” said Molnar.

“We see digital fashion as an emerging avenue for all stakeholders in the industry, both creatively and in terms of its potential as a new market.”

The offer could allow for content creators to use digital versions of clothing in their content rather than buying physical clothing, according to Afterpay.

According to Molnar, the recent success of NFTs and ‘avatar dressing’ in gaming led to the decision to create the digital-only offer for Fashion Week’s attendees.

Australian designer Toni Maticevski said the piece’s liquid aesthetic signifies the fluidity of moving been worlds, genders, ideas of materiality, beauty and hostility, the possible, and the impossible.

“It offers the wearer a change to express multiple concepts simultaneously,” Maticesvski said.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Why age diversity in business matters
Leadership
Why age diversity in business matters
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Omnichannel
H&M talks online growth, sustainability and recovering from the pandemic
Subscription sock company stepping up against textile waste
Sustainability
Subscription sock company stepping up against textile waste
Jigsaw UK exits Australia as pressures on fashion firms mount
International
Jigsaw UK exits Australia as pressures on fashion firms mount
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
Supermarkets
Woolworths awards shares to more than 100,000 employees
Author's latest articles
Woolies removes 9,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation
Sustainability
Woolies removes 9,000 tonnes of plastic from circulation
Temple & Webster opens personalised distribution centre in Victoria
Openings & closings
Temple & Webster opens personalised distribution centre in Victoria
Accent Group distribution rights grow with Next Athleisure, Glue buy up
Supply chain
Accent Group distribution rights grow with Next Athleisure, Glue buy up
David Jones Food review leads to end of BP partnership
Financial
David Jones Food review leads to end of BP partnership
Victoria to offer support to businesses hit by snap lockdown
HR
Victoria to offer support to businesses hit by snap lockdown