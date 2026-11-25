all the more intriguing. “I think the risk is it’s a much softer Christmas than it is a Black Friday,” he said. The final quarter of the calendar year has always been make-or-break for Australian retailers, but the calculus has only become more complex with the arrival of Black Friday and significant discounting in November.“Retailers have trained customers to wait for major promotional events, and they’ve learned the lesson well,” former Modibodi CEO Kerry Cusack told Inside Retail. “The real measure is November and December combined, in both revenue and gross profit dollars,” she said. The Australian Retail Council and Roy Morgan expect spending from Black Friday to Cyber Monday to rise 5.5 per cent this year, with low prices a draw for 58 per cent of prospective shoppers, up from 42 per cent last year. In her tenure at Modibodi, Cusack had carefully watched what happens before checkout. She explained that if people are still browsing, saving products and adding them to carts, weaker conversion may mean they’re waiting for a deal. The holiday trading period appears to be make-or-break for small, medium and even large retailers. At Harvey Norman’s Australian franchises, comparable sales fell 3.7 per cent in the four months to October, before improving slightly to a 1.6 per cent year-on-year decline in the first 20 days of November. Separately, Harvey Norman Holdings reported a 47 per cent fall in unaudited preliminary group profit before tax for the four months to October, excluding the net effects of lease accounting and property revaluations. November and December have historically contributed the most to its first-half profit. Another retail giant, JB Hi-Fi Group, felt the pre-holiday pinch too, with an October slowdown followed by September-quarter comparable sales declines of 1.4 per cent at JB Hi-Fi Australia and 0.4 per cent at The Good Guys. Federal budget Stewart, a former national consumer and retail leader at KPMG, blamed this year’s federal budget changes for retailers’ sluggish sales, which he said had “belted the crap out of consumer confidence”. In his view, higher mortgage costs and falling house prices are making households feel less secure about their finances. He still sees room for a busy Black Friday. Some retailers, he explained, buy a range specifically for the event and work out what margin they can make after the discounts. The idea is to give shoppers a reason to buy in November while subsequently keeping the Christmas range available. Harvey Norman and JB Hi-Fi, he said, have the balance sheets to absorb a miss, but smaller retailers could have less cash available for Christmas trading if their Black Friday stock goes unsold. Does December decide the bill? Problems arise when the shopper getting 30 per cent off in November would happily have paid full price in December. “The real measure is November and December combined, in both revenue and gross profit dollars,” Cusack said, adding that retailers should never let a competitor’s promotional strategy dictate their own profit and loss. Come Tuesday, Cusack advises retailers to look at gross profit against budget, how much it costs to win new customers and what’s left in the lines shoppers still buy at full price – and Stewart would also look at what’s left over from the sale itself. For a smaller retailer that bought stock expressly for Black Friday, a weekend below budget can mean carrying those goods through Christmas and into January clearance. As Stewart put it, “There’d be 1000s of retailers who need to nail Black Friday and Christmas to make their whole year work.” By Christmas, retailers will have a better sense of what the weekend bought them. Some will have won customers who come back in January. Others will have sold a product in November to someone who would have bought it in December regardless.