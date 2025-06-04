Why this regional NSW town is begging retailers to open stores

ntion to the ironic and widening gap between regional Australia’s economic contribution to the apparel sector and equitable access to retail essentials. “Narrabri grows the nation’s fibre, quite literally. So, the idea that we can’t even buy socks and jocks in town? It’s laughable,” Narrabri Shire Mayor Darrell Tiemens told Inside Retail. “We’ve had a bit of fun highlighting the issue, but the message is serious: it’s time for a major retailer to come back and support us.” The campaign’s satirical video depicts locals fashioning underwear from raw cotton. It’s a tongue-in-cheek comment on the everyday reality of residents who must drive hours to find a store selling basic apparel. Since the closure of Target Country in 2021, Narrabri has had no large-format clothing store. The town was one of many that missed out on a K-Hub conversion, just as it was emerging from one of the worst droughts in its history and navigating pandemic-related economic disruption. Now, with population growth on the horizon and a 20-year rezoning strategy ready to reshape the town over the next two decades, Council sees renewed potential. “We’re not asking for luxury, we’re asking for basics,” said Mayor Tiemens. “It’s time retailers recognised the growing need in regions like ours. Narrabri Shire produces the cotton that clothes the country, yet our families are driving hours just to buy socks and undies,” he added. Economic muscle, limited retail choice Narrabri isn’t just another regional outpost. The Shire contributes an estimated 11 per cent of Australia’s total cotton production and generates nearly $6 billion in annual economic output. It’s a hub of industry spanning cotton, coal, grain, beef, wool and gas, supporting more than 6900 local jobs. But despite this, retail options remain slim. “We have a stable workforce, a growing population and a 20-year rezoning strategy to deliver 2100 new homes and a vibrant new CBD centre,” said Narrabri Shire general manager Eloise Chaplain in a press release. “This is the ideal environment for a major retailer ready to expand,” she added. So far, no major retailer has formally responded to the campaign, though Council is proactively reaching out to brands including Big W, Best & Less and K-Hub, the three most-requested names from locals. Narrabri is not the only regional town facing this issue. In Cooma, a small town in southeastern NSW, business owner Jane Cay has been calling for retailers to expand beyond the big cities for years. Since opening Birdsnest as a small clothing boutique in 2004, Cay has turned it into a thriving e-commerce business, employing over 140 locals and serving as a cornerstone of the community and economy. Beyond retail, Birdsnest’s investment in redeveloping the Hain Centre demonstrates a commitment to revitalising Cooma’s retail landscape and supporting local tourism, with a positive impact on the Snowy Mountains township. In Narrabri, boutique stores and locally owned outlets remain the lifeblood of the town’s shopping landscape. Still, Council acknowledged that a large-format store would help stem economic leakage, dollars currently flowing to nearby centres, while giving residents more choice and convenience. Online shopping is no remedy either, particularly for families or older residents with limited digital confidence. Rethinking retail in regional Australia The situation in Narrabri raises broader questions about regional equity. Why, in 2025, should thriving regional communities with clear growth trajectories be left out of national retail expansion plans? “Beyond attracting a clothing retailer to Narrabri, we hope this campaign will spark a larger national conversation about access and equity,” Mayor Tiemens explained. “This includes asking why regional and rural Australians, who help drive billions in export and industry value, should be left behind when it comes to something as basic as buying clothes in their own communities.” Government and retail associations also have a role to play. Retail investment decisions may be commercial, but the ripple effects are deeply social and economic, particularly in regional towns that serve as hubs for surrounding rural populations. The role of councils can be that of an advocate and enabler, offering a supportive development environment for businesses looking to invest. From planning to establishment and long-term growth, Narrabri wants retailers to know they won’t be alone. “Smart investors, particularly a large clothing retailer, would recognise there is a first-mover advantage opportunity right here in Narrabri, and get in on the ground level now before they miss out,” Mayor Tiemens concluded. The #BringBackSocksAndJocks campaign may have started with satire, but it’s ending with a challenge to retailers, and particularly the broader industry. If Narrabri can help clothe the nation, isn’t it time the nation helped clothe Narrabri?