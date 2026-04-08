IR ProHealth & beauty

Why Pip Edwards is backing the business of perimenopause

Biolae’s bid to turn a dismissed diagnosis into a category. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
At 39, Pip Edwards found herself confronting something millions of women experience, yet few are prepared for. “We know all about periods, we know about fertility and yet we get to midlife and no one knows a thing,” she told Inside Retail. Instead, the PE Nation founder found herself navigating it alone, in what she described as a “wild goose chase” for answers, an experience that would ultimately lead her to partner with women’s supplement brand Biolae. The result is a product suite d

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