, either mistake changing which store gets recommended. “By the time a shopper sees your brand, the shortlist is made,” she told Inside Retail. Meta launched its AI assistant, Muse in the US in September, and by the time it reached Australia on 17 November, the company had already acquired partnerships with Kogan, Mecca, Officeworks and ShopBack. The idea is a user gives Muse an elaborate shopping list and it can look up products and compare offers. At Walmart in the US, Muse can even go so far as to fill a basket and make a payment on the shopper’s behalf. Australian shoppers on the other hand, will have to see what each partner offers as the features slowly arrive. “Connector features will roll out progressively, with some experiences becoming available after launch,” Meta said. Who’s looking at the ads? Contrary to Walmart’s decision to let Muse in, Amazon blocked the AI assistant from accessing its site in September and since then has held talks with Meta according to Fortune. One of Amazon’s concerns is that shoppers could buy through Muse without seeing a single ad. For a brand that paid to be at the top of Amazon’s page, this could present an awkward prospect. Speaking at a Semafor conference on 17 November, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said outside AI shopping agents would need to provide a good customer experience and a “fair exchange of value” for Amazon to let them in. Kogan founder and chief executive Ruslan Kogan sees an advantage for the company in making it simpler for shoppers to compare prices with its rivals. “We’ve been encouraging customers to shop around, open lots of tabs, do their research and compare prices for 20 years,” he told Inside Retail. “When customers are objective and rational, we win market share.” “Black Friday stock moves quickly, so availability and pricing reflect a snapshot at the time of the search,” Kogan’s chief marketing officer Karl Winther added. “Delivery costs also depend on the specific product and your postcode. Muse can help customers research and compare products, but nothing is purchased without their approval.” ChatGPT can already compare products, crawl websites and Claude and Gemini can work their way around a website, but Meta’s advantage lies in its familiarity. Back in the days when getting someone to buy a product meant persuading them to click on a Facebook or Instagram ad, Meta spent years selling retailers those ads and giving them the tools to see how they performed, and now it’s asking some of the same retailers to acquaint themselves with Muse. What Muse can find Slessor illustrates how Muse presents a new contest for retailers, using a pair of black Adidas Sambas in a size nine as an example. She hypothesises two retailers stock them, and one has a better Black Friday deal, but its discount depends on a code on the homepage banner that the agent fails to access. Muse returns with the more expensive pair because it can verify the offer, on the other hand, the cheaper retailer loses out “A cheaper price you can’t prove loses to a fair price you can,” she said. Even so, Muse’s crawl capabilities could create an opening for independent retailers whose products attract detailed reviews and loyal followings. Slessor said a smaller apparel retailer can explain that a piece “runs narrow, good for wide calves, ships from Sydney in 2 days”. A major chain, on the other hand, may rely on generic supplier descriptions. Slessor advises retailers to shop for one of their own bestsellers without mentioning their store’s name. “Find three options, check stock in my size and recommend one,” she suggests asking. “Tell me what you could verify and what you’re unsure about.” Checking what Muse tells shoppers about price, stock and delivery might feel like extra unnecessary work, but soon it could be an integral part of a brand’s e-commerce strategy.