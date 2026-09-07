CareersLeadership

What Jonathan Waecker wants Michael Hill to become

A year in, Michael Hill’s CEO has the numbers, and a legacy to steward.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Jonathan Waecker began running Michael Hill on August 27 last year after an international search and an exceptionally sombre stretch for the jeweller. Former chief executive Daniel Bracken died unexpectedly in February, followed by Sir Michael Hill in July, just a month before Waecker would take the helm. “I’ve approached it with enormous respect for what Sir Michael and Lady Christine built,” Waecker told Inside Retail. “ There’s so much magic in this brand and its history.” A year

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Moshi Moshi store front.
Financial IR Pro

How Moshi Moshi plans to outpace rivals with new formats, faster store rollout

Michael Baker
Woolworths Chullora
Strategy

Charter Hall acquires Chullora Marketplace for $145 million

Darshana Gupta
Image of woman making online transaction.
Payments

Cashrewards closes, urges customers to make claims quickly

Darshana Gupta
business salary arrangement
Regulatory

ARA fears increased burden on retailers following supermarket pay ruling

Sean Cao
Health & beauty IR Pro

After disrupting gifting with Lvly, Hannah Spilva takes aim at hair colour

Tahlia Whitfield
Group of Young Adults Using Smartphones Outdoors
Customer IR Pro

What this subtle shift in July spending could signal about the future of retail

Nick Gray
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay