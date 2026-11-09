What Cockatoo Comics can teach retailers about customer loyalty

ured out a comic shop could be a hospitable place for people with peculiar passions. Over a decade later, she founded Cockatoo Comics in Newtown, turning a large market gap into a business of her own. A different education Visits to Paris introduced her to stores filled with European graphic novels, experimental illustration and obscure publications, while New York’s Desert Island and Los Angeles’ Secret Headquarters offered even more inspiration, championing local artists and interesting contemporary comics – Coombs realised there was a gap in the Australian comic books market. “I just wanted to provide an alternative for people who really love comics, but they’re maybe not interested in the weekly comics from DC and Marvel,” she told Inside Retail. She also wanted to support artists in the local scene. “It took a lot of coaxing from my partner to start to see myself as someone who could actually own their own business, but once we decided to make the plunge it all fell in line and made so much sense.” Coombs opened Cockatoo Comics in 2021, with help from creative director Annie Huang. The shop at 414 King Street sells alternative comics, manga, zines and second-hand discoveries. “It’s all so selfishly motivated, because it’s all the comics I want to read!” she admitted. “I also have kids, so I knew I wanted to have a great selection for kids, too.” What does the market look like? The Australian appetite for illustrated storytelling is expansive. Scholastic’s analysis of Nielsen BookScan figures found the Australian graphic novel market grew 565 per cent between 2019 and 2023, while industry figures presented this year showed manga sales value rising 36 per cent year-on-year during the period measured. This growth seems driven by a burgeoning interest in analogue pursuits and creative experiences beyond the algorithm, with younger Australians rediscovering an appetite for physical books. For Coombs, the attraction goes beyond even the comic books and zines themselves. “I’ve always said that comic book stores are community spaces as well as being retail spaces,” she said. “I think especially in this very online era people are desperate for expertise and community.” At Cockatoo, that means conversations, personal recommendations and, occasionally, encouraging someone who came in to buy a comic to make one of their own. “I love the moment where I clock someone and find the perfect comic for them!” she said. SCAMP With community comes the opportunity to connect with customers beyond the four walls of the store, so Coombs is now in the events business. It appears to have begun, as many good ideas do, at the pub. Coombs and a group of friends had gathered after a zine fair, lamenting the absence of a proper comics festival in Australia’s largest city. “We wanted a space where we could really celebrate and highlight comics, providing value to our own community,” she said. “We need those spaces where people can share their work, network with other creators and learn new skills.” Together with fellow comics enthusiasts including Huang, Samuel McEwen, Chris Neill, Christof Bogacs and Tim Burden, Coombs established the Sydney Comics Art Market Place, or SCAMP, in 2024. This year’s festival runs in late November, bringing together more than 70 Australian comic artists. Coombs acknowledges the dexterity required to keep a small business running. She admits owning a shop demands considerable perseverance, and she is still learning the art of finding the right balance between stocking lesser-known comics she believes in and popular titles that bring in more sales. The cost of rent, insurance and other fees also go up every year. “As my customers are squeezed more and more, they have less discretionary income for nonessentials,” she said. Despite the challenges, her experience also offers a lesson for specialist retailers confronting the “everywhereness” of online shopping. Expertise can encourage purchases, while at the same time, meaningful participation gives customers reasons to return. Participation for Coombs includes producing another artist, another publication and another potential customer. “It’s my dream shop,” she said.