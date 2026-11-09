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What Cockatoo Comics can teach retailers about customer loyalty

Cockatoo Comics
Inside Cockatoo Comics, where customers become creators and artists find an audience. (Source: supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
At Cockatoo Comics in Sydney’s Newtown, customers come looking for obscure graphic novels, second-hand comics and peculiar little zines. Some eventually return with comics they’ve made themselves, which may be the most satisfying outcome a comic shop owner could hope for. For owner Siobhan Coombs, it all began with a childhood spent finding consolation in Archie Comics and Tintin. Through her experience, including landing her dream job as a teen at Sydney’s Kings Comics, she figure

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