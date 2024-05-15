BusinessMarketing

“We are still in the early innings”: Liquid Death’s SVP of strategy

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Liquid Death is not a standard name for a beverage brand, especially for a drink as healthy and innocuous as water. However, as unique as the brand name is, the company has taken an even more “metal” approach to marketing.  From collaborations with beauty brands to tongue-in-cheek hashtags like #MurderYourThirst, Liquid Death has captured consumer attention in a way that few other brands, let alone those in the beverage category, have been able to.  In 2023, Liquid Death had over 3.3 m

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now