Torrid is closing nearly a third of its stores. Here’s why it’s not a retreat

locations in Q1, with about 60 per cent of its fleet up for lease renewals this year. This time last year, the brand had 658 stores and said it planned to close between 40 to 50. Torrid’s CEO Lisa Harper insists that the brand is still having “strong progress” this quarter. Harper stated that the brand delivered first-quarter results in line with expectations, with US$266 million in net sales and US$27.1 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), reflecting its continued focus on disciplined execution and profitability. Harper said the company is focused on driving transformation through the upcoming launch of its new sub-brands, Lovesick and Studio Luxe, which are expected to represent a third of the business by 2026. Harper added that with digital being the preferred channel for Torrid customers, making up approximately 70 per cent of sales, the brand is focusing on “areas that drive long-term growth, including customer acquisition and omnichannel enhancements.” Retailers react to Torrid’s store closure strategy Retail experts such as GlobalData’s MD Neil Saunders believe that Torrid’s store closures were almost inevitable due to a number of factors. “Torrid’s sales have been under pressure for some time, mostly as consumers have migrated to rivals or cut back on spending. While the slides are not dramatic, they have put store productivity under pressure, which, in turn, has damaged profitability,” Saunders explained to Inside Retail. “The closures are largely sensible since they will free up capital to invest in things like better marketing and product. This balanced approach shows that Torrid is still thinking about the customer and not just running up the white flag with store closures.” Not to mention, there will be more money to go toward the remaining stores that are showing potential. As Retail Strategy Group’s Liza Amlani noted, “What they do with remaining locations will be key. Closing the feedback loop to refine the assortment is essential – listening to where and how customers want to shop is just the start. Over-assorting isn’t an option; brands must be laser-focused on what their customers truly want. The cost of doing business is too high.” However, Saunders cautioned that with “reduced visibility through stores, the company will need to double down on efforts to acquire and retain customers.” Ultimately, Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder and owner of TNGE, a growth studio built to accelerate beauty and wellness brands, believes that Torrid’s store closures are a necessary move. “Torrid is quietly rewriting its retail thesis. What looks like a retreat is actually a redistribution of capital. With 70 per cent of sales already online, this move is part crisis aversion, part distribution correction,” Emiko said. “The real urgency, though, isn’t square footage, but cultural relevance. Gen Z demands fashion that’s algorithm-aware, emotionally intelligent and community-first. Torrid doesn’t need to focus on its mere presence, but emphasise its resonance.” If brought to life through compelling digital identity and reimagined product storytelling, Emiko theorised that sub-brands like Lovesick and Studio Luxe could be smart segmentation plays on Torrid’s part and may prove to be effective catalysts for reinvention. “To stay competitive, Torrid must lean into what their target groups actually want in 2025. Which is not just inclusive sizing, but aspirational style, social fluency and brand experiences built for the platforms that shape their world on the daily,” Emiko concluded. Torrid’s opportunity to play Despite the wealth of apparel brands on the market, the plus-size fashion category remains underrepresented. Aside from Torrid, there are just a few national brands and retailers specialising in plus-size apparel, such as 11 Honoré, Dia & Co, Eloquii and Universal Standard. Some mainstream brands, such as Old Navy and Asos, offer larger sizes to an ever-growing consumer market. A 2023 report from Global Market Insights valued the plus-size clothing market at US$114.1 billion and projected it to grow annually at a rate of 5.1 per cent through 2032. Another report, from market insights firm Creedence Research, valued the market to be worth US$350 billion, more than double Global Market’s estimate, in 2023, and projected a 4.8 per cent increase through 2032. It would appear that Torrid still has an opportunity to thrive, thanks to its market leader status and a consumer base that feels increasingly underrepresented, especially with the rise of GLP-1 drugs.