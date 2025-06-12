BusinessStrategy

Torrid is closing nearly a third of its stores. Here’s why it’s not a retreat

A close-up of a Torrid storefront in Carmel, Indiana.
“The company will need to double down on efforts to acquire and retain customers,” warned Saunders.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Women’s plus-size apparel retailer Torrid is the latest retail player to reduce its store portfolio, following similar moves, such as Denny’s, Walgreens and many others, despite sales being relatively stable.  In a quarterly report released on June 5, Torrid announced plans to shrink its brick-and-mortar footprint by up to 180 locations, approximately 30 per cent of its total fleet, by the end of 2025.  Currently, the retailer has a total of 632 stores, after closing down two locat

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY sale

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. Save 35%. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Daily IR Pro content delivered to your inbox
  • Essential retail insights and intelligence
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Weekly career and leadership advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Shopping centres & malls

QIC to sell its stake in Perth’s Claremont Quarter

Celene Ignacio
Strategy IR Pro

Behind American Vintage’s bet on the lucrative Chinese fashion market

Tong Van
Sports & adventure IR Pro

How Stylerunner’s GM landed her dream job and turned it into a successful career

Tamera Francis
Regulatory

‘Major structural change’: ACCC concerned about Sigma, Chemist Warehouse merger

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay