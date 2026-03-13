The purpose of retail trials and what Swaggle reveals about strategy shifts

d expansion strategy. That framing now reads with greater clarity as Coles Group’s decision to shut its pet retail venture Swaggle after just two years. The closure, set for April this year, reflects the logic that shapes modern retail innovation, where new businesses are built quickly, tested in public view and closed once the strategic question they were designed to answer has been resolved. Retails laboratory Trial businesses have in some ways become retail’s laboratory. Rather than committing immediately to acquisitions or large store rollouts, major companies now build contained ventures designed to explore new categories, operating models and customer behaviours. These businesses often function more like internal start-ups than conventional retail divisions, running with smaller teams and defined testing periods. Swaggle had seemingly followed that blueprint when it launched online in 2024 under Coles Group, with Burke, a former Coles category executive, tasked with leading the experiment. The platform combined e-commerce retail, veterinary advice and insurance services within a single digital ecosystem as the supermarket group assessed whether it could credibly extend into specialist pet care. The market opportunity was not insignificant as according to Animal Medicines Australia’s Pets in Australia 2022 report, Australians spend over $33 billion annually on their pets, covering food, veterinary care, accessories and services, with pet adoption accelerating during the pandemic as households spent more time at home. Swaggle attempted to position itself within that growth by building a service-led proposition rather than relying solely on commodity pet products. Customers could create digital pet profiles, receive personalised product recommendations and access veterinary advice through a 24-hour nurse helpline. By last year the experiment had begun to extend beyond digital channels. Swaggle opened its first physical store in Melbourne’s Burwood East, an early sign that Coles was exploring an omnichannel approach rather than limiting the venture to pure e-commerce. The store allowed the team to observe how online-first services translated into physical retail and to test how pet owners responded to a brand backed by a supermarket group but positioned within a specialist category. The competitive environment surrounding the category evolved quickly while that experiment was unfolding. For example, Woolworths had already made a decisive move into the category with its acquisition of a 55 per cent controlling stake in Petstock, announced in 2022 and completed in early 2024. The acquisition was originally valued at $586 million and delivered substantial scale across specialty pet retail, veterinary clinics and online services. In 2024, regulators required Petstock (and its brands) to divest 41 stores and 25 veterinary hospitals as part of the deal, these stores were later acquired by family-owned retailer PetO. Wesfarmers also expanded pet ranges across Bunnings and Kmart, while established operators such as Greencross and its Petbarn chain continued to hold strong positions through its integrated retail and veterinary networks. Against that landscape, Swaggle remained a relatively small initiative operating inside a much larger supermarket group. Coles launched its first major advertising campaign for Swaggle in August last year, working with creative agency It’s Friday on the “Too Easy Pet Store” campaign across broadcast and social channels aimed at busy pet owners. Even then the venture appeared on the surface as an innovation program rather than a category-defining brand. When Burke informed partners of the closure this week, he described Swaggle as “one of the most significant innovation initiatives we’ve delivered at Coles.” Retail history contains many comparable experiments namely, Amazon, which spent several years testing physical bookstores and convenience concepts before scaling them back in 2022 once the economics proved challenging outside dense metropolitan markets. Walmart has repeatedly trialled smaller neighbourhood formats before reaffirming the centrality of its supercentre model. In that sense Swaggle’s closure fits a well-established pattern and its ambition was always broader than retail. “We’re not just selling pet products, we’re making pet parenting easier,” Burke said at the time. The venture may now be closing, but the lessons gathered along the way are likely to shape how Coles approaches the category in future.