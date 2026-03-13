IR ProOpenings & closings

The purpose of retail trials and what Swaggle reveals about strategy shifts

Why Coles tested Swaggle, and what its closure says about retail strategy. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Last year, Chad Burke, head of Swaggle had described the pet store in the language of experimentation.“We’re taking a careful and considered approach. This is our first store and we’re very happy with the start, but we want to capture all the learnings from Burwood East,” Burke told Inside Retail at the time. Burke also emphasised that the company would “review each opportunity as it comes and take on customer feedback to guide our decisions,” forecasting an intentionally measure

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