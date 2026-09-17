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Standout stores in Asia: Onitsuka Tiger, Laneige, Adidas Originals and Lacoste

Lacoste – Hong Kong.
Lacoste – Hong Kong. (Source: Supplied)
Onitsuka Tiger – Tokyo.
Onitsuka Tiger – Tokyo. (Source: Supplied)
Adidas Originals – Song Wat, Bangkok.
Adidas Originals – Song Wat, Bangkok. (Source: Supplied)
Laneige – Seoul, South Korea.
Laneige – Seoul, South Korea. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong
Onitsuka Tiger – Tokyo Onitsuka Tiger opened its largest global flagship store in Shinjuku, Tokyo, as the Japanese fashion brand continues to invest in experiential retail and strengthen its global brand presence. The store spans 1837sqm across four levels and brings together the brand’s entire portfolio under one roof, including Heritage, Contemporary, and The Onitsuka formal footwear collections. In partnership with Milan-based Studio Dini Cataldi, the flagship is designed with the ‘vert

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