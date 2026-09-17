Standout stores in Asia: Onitsuka Tiger, Laneige, Adidas Originals and Lacoste

vertical narrative’ concept and features Japanese craftsmanship with Italian design influences, with each floor offering a distinct architectural identity and curated product experience. The building is distinguished by a Tiger Yellow concrete facade intended to become a new landmark in the Shinjuku district. The opening comes a month after parent company Asics announced plans to transfer the Onitsuka Tiger business into a wholly owned subsidiary, OT Group, effective January 1 next year. Laneige – South Korea The new concept store, Laneige Seoul, has reopened following an 18-month redevelopment, bringing together retail, beauty services, and on-demand manufacturing under one roof. The flagship centres on customised beauty experiences, with shoppers able to create personalised skincare, complexion and lip products using a combination of AI-powered diagnostics and in-store production technology. “Laneige Seoul is our perception of what the future of beauty, technology and design looks like,” said Laneige brand president, Pilkyung Choi. “Every visit is different; every product is yours alone.” Among the store’s highlights is the Neo Experience, offering personalised Neo Cushions colour-matched from 150 shades and produced on site by a robot. The skincare experience also centres on personalisation. Customers undergo an AI-based skin analysis before receiving a customised version of Laneige’s Cream Skin toner. Selected from 25 possible formulations, each product is blended in-store and prepared in about 20 minutes. Adidas Originals – Song Wat, Bangkok Adidas has taken over a two-storey building on the Song Wat retail strip to introduce its new Bangkok flagship. The original structure has been retained, with contemporary insertions worked around the existing architecture. The fit-out keeps references to the building’s trading history: pushcarts and goods sacks of the kind that once moved through the district’s godowns are styled into the retail floor as display props. Pia Creations, the Bangkok production house behind the store’s displays and graphics, said the launch zone is anchored by a red pillar installation modelled on the red columns that line Song Wat Road itself. The wider graphic T-shirt collection, illustrated by Thai artist Nutkai, reworks neighbourhood scenes for the store’s merchandise walls, folding the district’s visual language back into the product. The ground floor is organised into themed retail zones, among them denim, summer and a city shop, per Pia Creations, alongside a Maker Lab where in-store artists customise footwear and denim on site, the brand states. A photobooth rounds out the ground level, a nod to the district’s status as one of Bangkok’s most photographed streets since Time Out named it among the world’s coolest neighbourhoods in 2023. The upper floor houses the Kyoto- founded coffee chain % Arabica, which has set its pared-back white interiors against the building’s preserved structure. The store’s riverside balcony overlooks the Chao Phraya River. Adidas describes the pairing as its first combined retail- and-café concept in Southeast Asia and its first street location in Thailand, with a stated brief to create “a space that feels woven into the fabric of Song Wat itself ”. Weekend DJ sets, a rap battle and a B-boy showcase are programmed through the campaign to keep the space earning its keep. Lacoste – Hong Kong Lacoste is strengthening its Hong Kong footprint with the opening of a flagship store in Central, located within the Grade I historic Pedder Building. The brand stated that the new flagship marks a milestone in its expansion, combining Lacoste’s heritage with Hong Kong’s vibrant cultural identity. The store’s interior pays homage to the building’s original architecture by reinterpreting its signature arches to create dedicated spaces for womenswear, menswear, sport and the brand’s iconic polo collection. The store also features works by local and international artists, with a painting created by Hong Kong-based artist Alvin CK Lam and furniture made from upcycled tennis balls by Belgian artist Mathilde Wittock of MWO Design. “With this new flagship, we wanted to express Lacoste’s identity in a way that resonates with Hong Kong’s cultural vitality,” said Éric Vallat, CEO of Lacoste. “While Lacoste was born from tennis, it has always been about more than sport. This store reflects a way of living shaped by movement, elegance and freedom.” This story first appeared in the August 2026 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.