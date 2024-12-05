Salomon’s Graeme Moore on the importance of failing fast and cheap

ut when you do, fail fast, fail cheap, learn and get better. IR: What drew you to the Salomon business after 14 years with Adidas Australia? GM: I have an immense passion for outdoor sports and strategically accelerating brands. Whilst I thoroughly enjoyed my time with Adidas, the opportunity to lead Salomon ANZ through its next phase of growth presented the perfect challenge and fit. IR: What do you want your career legacy to be? GM: Robert Baden-Powell said, “Leave it better than you found it”. If I can reflect ‘post’ my time at Salomon and know I have left both the brand better, and through the brand inspired our customers and communities to become better versions of themselves through mountain sports, that would be a great legacy. IR: A bit of LinkedIn research revealed that you have a passion for and studied sports science at university. How, and why did you enter the retail industry? GM: Sport has always been a passion. I studied sports science and started my professional career in personal training and as a GM of a corporate health company. I transitioned into the world of sporting goods through Adidas where I held several positions through brand marketing, product marketing and merchandising, and then ultimately leading the Salomon brand for ANZ. Through these roles, I have been exposed to and responsible for omnichannel development including retail. Given Salomon is now in its own retail launch and expansion phase this has become a key priority for me within my current role. IR: What challenges have you faced in your career and how have you dealt with them? GM: The global financial crisis in 2007/2008 – for anyone in commercial leadership roles this was an immensely challenging time. For me, it was a huge learning curve in learning agility, adaptability, and resilience. I also have encountered several large restructures including accepting redundancy from a key position. Through adversity, you gain the ability to learn, simplify, focus on the critical few and understand what you can control vs what you want to, these have been key for me. IR: What are some of your career highlights so far? GM: Leading the rapid acceleration of the Salomon brand over the past five years is an absolute standout highlight. To work with an amazing team that has transformed the brand and nearly tripled the business has been fantastic. At Adidas, I was lucky enough to meet and spend time with some of my absolute sporting idols – including David Beckham. It certainly is one of the great privileges of working with global sporting brands. IR: What do you love about your job? GM: Easy – every time I see an order leave our warehouse or a customer purchases a Salomon product or wears a Salomon product, I know that they are doing so to create a better version of themselves and be active. That is an amazing feeling. IR: How would you describe your leadership style? GM: I would describe it as collaborative, but I do believe to be effective you need to flex your leadership style. IR: What advice would you give to someone looking to move up the corporate ladder? GM: You don’t move up the corporate ladder, the value you add to your organisation will dictate your success. IR: Where do you go for career advice? GM: It varies – I have been lucky enough in the past two years to be involved in some great strategy development opportunities through Amer Sports; podcasts and books relevant to your development needs are great resources. IR: Do you have any business heroes? GM: Phil Knight’s story is amazing.