How Tinkr’s launch into Target marks a new era for the hardware retail sector

by highlighting functions and features that deliver professional-level results. However, in doing so, many brands have overlooked the average customer without a lot of experience using tools. This is where Tinkr, “a modern, design-forward tool brand created to make DIY more intuitive, inclusive and accessible for everyone, not just pros,” comes into play. Tinkr’s co-founder and president, Lainy Hedaya Hoffstein, a lifestyle content creator and founder of Haute Inhabit, a boutique branding and commercial interior design studio, came up with the idea for a brand after realising there was a white space in the market. Hoffstein wanted to create tools that appealed to DIY enthusiasts such as herself that were accessible and aesthetic and made home-related tasks less intimidating. With the help of angel investors and several years of “tinkering” around, Hoffstein has managed to launch via a direct-to-consumer site, and as of June 11, Tinkr is now available online at Target’s digital site and in stores nationwide. Inside Retail: How did you come up with the concept for Tinkr? Lainy Hedaya Hoffstein: The idea came to me in my driveway during the pandemic. I was assembling furniture with tools that felt oversized, uncomfortable and aesthetically displeasing. I realised the entire category hadn’t evolved in decades. Tools are meant to empower people, but everything out there felt intimidating and outdated. That moment sparked the idea to create something that felt personal, accessible and even enjoyable to use. IR: How does Tinkr fill in a white space in the tool market? LHH: Most tools are designed for professionals, not people tackling everyday projects at home. We saw an opportunity to redesign tools in small but significant ways, such as with soft-touch grips, intuitive silhouettes, scaled dimensions and a clean finish that looks great in your home on your shelf. We removed the harsh ridges, scaled down the weight and made function and beauty work together. Tinkr isn’t just a new aesthetic product; it’s a completely different experience that is a gateway to bringing more people into the DIY space. IR: How would you describe the Tinkr customer? LHH: Our customer is curious, creative and confident. They might be hanging art, building furniture, adding a battery to their kid’s toy or fixing something for the first time. They’re design-minded and appreciate functionality, but they also want products that reflect their personal style and values. IR: One of Tinkr’s main selling points is accessibility and inclusivity. What points of design and detail illustrate this claim? LHH: We designed every tool to be intuitive and comfortable, starting with the handle, the part you touch the most. The grip is soft, matte and sculpted to fit smaller hands. Our hammer has subtle hand placement guides for better control. The toolbox has a collapsible handle and a slot for your phone or tablet, because let’s be honest, most people are watching DIY videos while they work. It’s about reducing intimidation and meeting people where they are. IR: What was the inspiration behind including a Quick Start Guide and QR code access to a growing library of how-to videos with each product? LHH: So many people want to build or fix things, but they just don’t know where to start. The Quick Start Guide is our way of giving people confidence in DIY. The QR code gives instant access to video tutorials so customers don’t have to leave the experience to search on their own. It also helps them understand the different ways you can use a single tool. It’s about helping people feel confident in the moment, whether it’s their first time using a screwdriver or their tenth. IR: From ideation to fruition, how long did it take for Tinkr to launch to market as a DTC brand? What were the biggest challenges you came across on your journey to launch, and how have you overcome them? LHH: It took nearly three years – the initial concept development started in 2021, and we were ready to launch by 2022. However, raising capital was harder than expected, and we had to put things on hold. When an angel investor came in last year, we rebooted everything – streamlined the product line, tightened operations and prepared for an official launch. IR: How did the retail partnership with Target come about? LHH: Target was always our dream partner. They’ve proven that good design belongs in every aisle, and they understood our vision. Their support was instrumental in helping us scale Tinkr for a national audience. IR: Aside from Target, what other ideal partners would Tinkr partner up with next? LHH: We’d love to partner with companies that are also bridging design and utility in home and lifestyle categories. IR: Where do you hope to see the brand by the end of 2025? LHH: By the end of this year, I hope Tink is the go-to tool brand for people who’ve never felt seen in the tool aisle. I hope to see our products in more homes, more hands and more conversations about what design can do to open up entire categories. IR: What are your plans for the brand moving into 2026 and delving into further expansion over the next few years? LHH: We’re just getting started. We’re planning to expand into additional tool categories and accessories that support a more holistic DIY experience. We’re also exploring content and community to help people connect through creating. The long-term vision is to reimagine every forgotten corner of the home improvement world, one tool at a time.