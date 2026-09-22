IR ProFood & beverage

How researchers are building a more resilient food future

Researchers rethink the future of food (Source: supplied)
By Professor Mirjana Prica
Australia is often described as ‘the lucky country’, and one reason is its strong food security. With a population of about 28 million people, Australia has the capacity to produce enough food to feed its people. Food is essential to life, providing the nutrients the human body needs to stay healthy, including protein, carbohydrates, fats, vitamins, minerals and water. The Australian Government, recognising the importance of a secure food supply, has committed to developing a national strate

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