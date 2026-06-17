IR ProHealth & beauty

How Moments navigated intimate wellness into the retail mainstream

Moments and the commercial maturation of intimate wellness. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
The condom aisle once carried all the ambience of clinical language and a distinctly male gaze lingering over the category. Despite its former existence in a pigeonhole of taboo, over the past decade, intimate wellness has undergone a remarkable commercial maturation inside Australian retail, moving from the periphery of adult stores into pharmacies, wellness aisles and mainstream consumer discourse. Condom and intimacy brand Moments has grown alongside that transformation.  According to Moment

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