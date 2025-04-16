How Jurlique’s new flagship blends luxury with biodynamic values

Jurlique celebrates 40 years in the skincare industry this year, a legacy grounded in biodynamic farming, Australian botanicals and a long-standing mission to inspire wellness through nature. Jurlique continues to blend heritage with an increasingly expanded global footprint. With 18 concept stores in Australia and products sold in over 5000 stores globally, its presence stretches from department store shelves to high-end spas with a digital storefront that reaches customers in over 20 countries. In 2011, Japanese company Pola Orbis Holdings purchased Jurlique, and the brand maintains a growing focus on Asia. A design inspired by nature The new concept store serves as a physical embodiment of Jurlique’s biodynamic farm in the Adelaide Hills, where the brand was founded, signifying the heart and soul of the brand’s seed-to-skin philosophy. “The farm is a crucial part of our brand, as it’s where our product journey begins,” Loic Rethore, chief executive officer of Jurlique, told Inside Retail. To ensure Jurlique has enough supply for a new product, years of planning are required to guarantee adequate room for crops “as well as a sufficient yield of key plant actives, which are extracted via our Bio-Intrinsic extraction method unique to Jurlique,” Rethore said. Rethore says the Pacific Fair flagship is the culmination of years of strategic design evolution. “This iteration of the design inspires customers to reconnect with the life force of nature, with the goal to bring the farm experience to consumers, both visually and sensorially,” he said The Pacific Fair store is the first full expression of this new retail vision, signalling Jurlique’s intention to bring deeper brand storytelling into bricks-and-mortar, encouraging consumers to slow down and reconnect with nature, both physically and emotionally. Elevating the customer experience In line with this holistic approach, the new concept store offers a range of complimentary and on-site services with an objective to elevate the customer journey. Jurlique encourages customers to indulge in ‘misting moments’ and custom hand massage services, where customers can trial Jurlique’s hydrating mists and cult-favourite hand creams. Two dedicated spa treatment rooms also feature as part of the store’s offering. The brand claims each treatment is crafted around individual skin needs, further integrating the brand’s botanical-rich formulas with holistic, results-driven techniques. “Everyone has their own unique skin journey – Jurlique’s solution to this is to offer complimentary in-store skin consultations, to ensure we’re offering our customers an experience that best suits their skin’s needs.” Rethore said. A new era of conscious retailing At a time when consumers are seeking brands that align with their lifestyle priorities, Jurlique’s investment in certified biodynamic practices, its built-in recycling station in stores and its eco-conscious packaging make it well-positioned to meet this growing demand. “On the farm, we’ve integrated advanced soil moisture monitoring technology to support water conservation, we’ve planted over 20,000 trees and seedlings on the Jurlique farm since 2012 and we have 175 kWh of solar panelling across our farm and factory, which assists in powering both sites consciously,” Rethore explained. “We also partner with global organisations, such as Farmer’s Footprint and Plant For the Planet, with a goal to continue to advocate regenerative agriculture and drive the importance of biodiversity at a local and global level,” he added. Looking ahead As Jurlique continues to evolve its retail footprint and consumer appetite for authenticity, sustainability and wellness-led retail experiences, the brand’s focus on its roots, both literally and philosophically, offers a competitive advantage. The opening comes at a pivotal time as Jurlique looks toward its next chapter, staying true to the philosophies that have guided it for over 40 years while embracing new modes of connection with today’s conscious consumers. “We are really proud of this store design and it’s such an honour to roll it out in one of the country’s largest retail spaces,” Rethore said. “We’re currently in the process of developing our corporate social responsibility goals for 2030. We are aiming to take bolder, more ambitious stances on this front – watch this space,” he added. The new store is now open and set to offer a refreshing and restorative retail experience in the Australian skincare space.