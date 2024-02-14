How DFS merged luxury retail and innovation in its new beauty concept

trial sessions. Spearheaded by Amael Blain, global senior vice president of beauty at DFS Group, the Beauty Collective initiative embodies DFS’ unwavering dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. How it all started According to Blain, the inspiration for the Beauty Collective concept was DFS’ recognition that customers increasingly want personalised, holistic solutions for their wellness and beauty needs. “This innovative new retail model exemplifies DFS’ vision for the future of retail by transforming stores into destinations that reimagine the customer experience through technology, environment, and services,” he told Inside Retail. Blain said that by introducing this seamless concept focused on integration, customisation, and personalised care, DFS is laying the groundwork for the future of the industry. “With over 60 years in the industry, DFS leverages its extensive global experience and expertise in luxury travel retail to keep a close pulse on the latest trends and demands of customers,” he added. Blain went on to say that DFS keeps a close eye on the trends relevant to the Hong Kong customer and utilises its global connections to curate cult-favourite brands to address their preferences in a more accessible, easy-to-experience environment. So far, the bespoke consultations for skin/hair analysis as well as hands-on trials of products have been met with overwhelmingly positive customer feedback. Blain said customers are leaving refreshed and inspired with tailored recommendations from its team of beauty consultants. Innovation is a core aspect Blain said that the Beauty Collective concept exemplifies DFS’ innovation mindset, as it introduces a novel retail model that holistically combines brands in an integrated one-stop concept that elevates the customer experience. “Bespoke consultations provide highly personalised solutions tailored to each customer’s unique profile, rather than generic recommendations. This innovative personalised approach sets DFS apart,” he said. To ensure that the services stay current with evolving trends, DFS regularly trains its beauty advisors on the latest data-driven insights and product innovations. Advisors also provide samples and testers during consultations so customers can experience solutions first-hand. Furthermore, DFS collects ongoing customer feedback to continuously refine its beauty advisory approach. Profiling technology and analytics also help to optimise recommendations personalised for everyone. “This dedication to personalised care, education, and refinement allows DFS to curate a bespoke luxury experience that remains at the forefront of beauty trends while addressing each customer holistically. It differentiates DFS as the premier destination in Hong Kong for expert guidance based on the most updated practices,” he pointed out. As the interactive experiences allow customers to immerse fully through beauty discovery, edification, and trial; it transforms stores into luxury wellness destinations beyond transactional shopping. Retail and culinary pursuits DFS’ integration of the popular Elephant Grounds cafe into its Causeway Bay store is another exercise in fusing retail and culinary innovation, cementing the concept as a premier integrated destination. “We were delighted to introduce Elephant Grounds with our recent renovation of our DFS Causeway Bay store as the cafe compliments DFS’ vision of cultivating a holistic wellness destination beyond transactional shopping,” Blain said. He went on to say that today’s customers are looking for experiences beyond traditional shopping that provide for a much more integrated lifestyle approach. “Overall, the addition of Elephant Grounds seamlessly fuses retail, culinary and social elements, transforming trips to the store into memorable luxury adventures. Its presence further cements our T Galleria Beauty by DFS, Hong Kong, Causeway Bay, as the premier destination in Hong Kong for personalised beauty and lifestyle indulgences,” he noted. Fragrances galore DFS has also unveiled an immersive new fragrance shopping experience at Galleria Beauty by DFS, Canton Road in Tsim Sha Tsui by introducing enchanting artisanal fragrances and enticing offers. The Canton Road store curates a perfume collection that offers customers a one-stop fragrance shopping experience with more than 40 luxury and artisanal fragrance brands. Building on the existing strong lineup of fragrance brands, DFS has introduced artisan brands including Acqua di Parma, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Maison Margiela, Penhaligon’s, Santa Maria Novella and Trudon, to create an engrossing fragrance journey for customers to embark on. “DFS understands Hong Kong customers seek both iconic classics and novelty discoveries. Our curation strikes a balance with familiar prestige brands alongside artisanal finds with bespoke heritage,” Blain said. According to Blain, fragrance preferences are also highly personalised. By showcasing a wide spectrum of olfactory families, occasions and styles, customers can immerse themselves in fragrance exploration tailored to their individual tastes. Ultimately, Blain reiterated that the Beauty Collective is an experiential snapshot into the evolving nature of the beauty category. “This concept will progress alongside customers, encouraging them to be curious, to explore, and to discover. With the customer as the focal point of the Beauty Collective, we will continue to curate brands and experiences specific to the demographics and trends of each location, to ensure relevancy across our global network.,” he concluded.