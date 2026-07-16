IR ProFood & beverage

How Chobani is rethinking food relief

Chobani charity fund
Chobani on why feeding a nation takes more than food. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
According to a report last year by Foodbank Australia, one in three Australians are going hungry – unable to regularly access enough food to live a healthy life. The bleak figure can be attributed to the cost-of-living crisis, inflation and housing stress, forcing many households and people sleeping rough to choose between basic needs.  Across the FMCG sector, food donations have become commonplace, but less common are investments in the systems that allow charities to store, prepare and dist

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