by the strategies and tactics deployed to sell more on the floor, engage customers who cross expensive thresholds to experience the latest and greatest. Or does my view of great retail belong in the past? Let’s see. The cost of chasing the next retail gimmick My early career experiences with German companies taught me about waste, cost discipline, measurement, efficiency and consistency. Not the most exciting of topics, or subjects likely to excite a creative agency, but important all the same. Their modus operandi was to galvanise teams, marketing plans and products around top-down logic, with sensible, margin-driven, price ladders (yawn!), measured times to greet, follow-up and continual optimisation. Highly effective, but solely mechanical in a way that only commercial theorists can get away with. Growth was somewhat metronomic, rather than impressive or innovative. With big budgets and a fondness for clipboards, it kept regional and showroom managers on their toes, in check and moving as one. They were lower in trust of teams, and higher in centralised, business school-sanctioned measurement. Agencies would introduce us to very costly and typically unreliable digital point-of-sale technology, or suggest coffee experiences, banners, floor stickers and even balloons to out-shout our neighbour – as you would in a market stall – but only a small number were objectively effective. Today, we often experience the 92-inch transparent screen, Italian barista and ‘wavy hand man’ to the point that they are ubiquitous distractions, but their cost and complexity remain long after the initial impact has dissipated. Ouch. Customers still want people, not just products All manner of wasteful noise is thrown at the customer who just wants a smart speaker, a washing machine or some sunscreen. Yet finding a human can feel like searching a football field-sized forest for one person and, in many cases, leads to frustration and a customer just walking out, getting back in their car and driving home to shop around online. Who is signing off on these plans? What logic supports upping the screen count and reducing the humans in companies that talk about customer centricity? I don’t see it. I have consistently preferred demonstrable, valuable human engagement to the pseudo-science used to justify some of these decisions. I concede that premium and mass retail may perform differently, and technology can help teams serve customers in the right contexts. But the big picture is too often lost in a marketing or category plan, with a tightly controlled P&L hanging off the side. This drives familiar tensions between marketing, brand, product and sales, and can undermine culture across your commercial areas. Great retail starts with leadership on the floor Getting back to basics matters. Whatever your function, how close are you to your store teams? Do you know them by name as far as practical? Do you venture from your office other than when told to, or when it feels politically sensible? Or on a Friday afternoon? Do your showroom teams have your email address and phone number, or is escalation someone else’s job by exception? I am being deliberately provocative, and I’ll make a short diversion to emphasise the point. The very best hotels and restaurants I have visited have had things in common: personality and consistency of experience and service, the much-lauded brand behaviour. This is the single most difficult characteristic of a business to achieve at scale, in my view. Often there was an ever-present proprietor or manager, ultra-critical whilst inspiring followership, the ultimate swan in their mannerisms, and obsessed with reputation and quality. To say the manager and their team ‘owned it’ is an understatement. The product was inseparable from the service, and you felt the passion. The recruitment and training, although invisible, were clearly ahead of any commercial requirement, but the linking of the two was clear. Without a high-quality and consistent experience, business suffered. The same holds for great retail. The ultimate goal is difficult to achieve with all that is thrown at us today, but the dream and vision need to hold true. It starts with reconsidering how some businesses are approaching the economics and the execution and where the emphasis sits. You cannot put the proprietor or CEO in every showroom, but you can invest in managers, standards, coaching, mentoring and funding enough people to deliver them, in a way that inspires and drives improved financial performance and continual engagement from the team. When digital convenience becomes a false economy I suspect considerable waste hides behind the substitution of inappropriate digitisation in showrooms. I hate the term ‘silent salesperson’, and compulsory self-checkout too often looks like laziness and is a false economy. Certain airlines have got this hideously wrong, causing stress and anguish to both staff and customers; supermarkets are even worse, and don’t get me started on QR codes in cafes, bars and restaurants. Sometimes I would just like a coffee and a conversation without yet another screen between us. I wonder how many retailers have connected weak sales growth with the steady introduction of tools that make a useful conversation and human connection harder to have. Some customers prefer digital only; good for them. Give the rest of us a choice. Potential customers may be rejecting your experience outright, without the reason appearing anywhere in your marketing data. These are your untracked, silent detractors who leave your businesses without fuss or feedback. If consumers want digital, to a great extent they are already online or on their phones in your stores and are not inclined to faff around on dusty, fingerprint-covered screens being made to look foolish, as they almost always have a user experience which isn’t effective. Your businesses are all different, and we are free to choose how we build strategy, deploy valuable capital and build our brands. But I suggest taking a few logical steps in recruitment, retention, salary analysis, benchmarking and mystery shopping before buying more distractions or allocating capex. Three steps to rediscover great retail experiences I have some thought starters on how you might start this conversation internally. For those with traffic analytics, you may see footfall down year on year while conversion is up. Before claiming improved efficiency, consider what has changed. The offer may be better, or the visitors more serious, but your retail teams may also have more time, capacity and opportunity to prevent a lonely customer from leaving whilst engaging more thoroughly. Perhaps you have uncovered a capacity problem in store, rather than simply a capability or marketing improvement. It would be worth finding out before reaching for another demand level or promotional change. Who has visited a store, driven by an offer or advertising, only to find no one on the floor? How much has that leakage cost, and how is it captured? Secondly, test the product knowledge, promotional understanding and engagement of your frontline team in conversations, rather than a survey. It soon becomes apparent where leadership time and resources have been allocated. Leaving this entirely to the regional teams or supplier will not work sustainably; it must come from the masthead if your team and culture matter to you. This is called training (!), and it may have been ignored for years or delivered by people with little experience or credibility. It needs to be useful and enjoyable, and delivered by someone your teams actually want to learn from. Be careful about subcontracting it to someone who may be able to do it for less. Own it as you would own product development. Finally, review what your business might look like if you attracted and retained talent at salaries 25 per cent higher than you currently permit. A very tough ask in 2026. Who would join? Who would stay? What expertise and passion might you retain? What if some advertising spend was diverted into more people on the floor, training, better salaries and bonuses? You would need to test the additional gross profit against the additional costs, including any demand lost by reducing advertising, to state the obvious. But ultimately, marketing and showroom costs should be interchangeable; they ultimately achieve the same result, which is sales. Departmental budget ownership in this area has always been an accountant’s way of looking at the business, which is sensible but not the way a successful retail business could operate. No business I have led has perfected this. It is a continuous process of questioning, tweaking and changing with the team as competitors and the market change around you. But I would be willing to bet there is more value here than in another screen, QR code or distracting gimmick that torpedoes why we love the art and science of selling things. Further reading: From brand promise to shop floor: Empowering frontline staff to drive success