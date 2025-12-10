Why Gap is collaborating with beauty brand Summer Fridays

esident and CEO, explained, “Gap and Summer Fridays are built on the same idea – that products designed to make you feel good and bring comfort and joy never go out of style.” Similarly, Lauren Ireland, co-founder of Summer Fridays, commented, “Just like Gap’s pieces are woven into our daily lives, Summer Fridays is rooted in creating products that effortlessly become part of your daily routines and rituals. We share a combined sense of nostalgia and currency, making this partnership feel so natural from the start.” The collaboration collection will go live on December 12 on Gap’s DTC site and is available to shop in 55 Gap stores across the US and Canada. Customers who spend $125 can receive an exclusive gift-with-purchase featuring some of Summer Fridays’ best-selling beauty items, packaged in a branded makeup bag, while supplies last, both online and in-store. At first glance, it may seem odd for a new school beauty brand and an old-school clothing retailer like Gap to partner without considering several factors that come into play. For example, just this September, Gap Inc. announced the launch of a new beauty range in a bid to diversify its offerings, making it easier to see why the label would want to build its beauty street cred with a newsworthy partnership. Not to mention, that this isn’t Gap’s first brand collab rodeo. Building up Gap’s beauty reputation “Beauty is more complicated to enter than ever right now. It is no longer a category any brand can casually cash-grab their way into,” stated beauty marketing perspective, brand strategist and marketing consultant Bethany Paris Ramsay. She explained that today’s beauty consumers are deeply educated, emotionally invested and incredibly loyal. So if brands are looking to step into the beauty space in 2025 and beyond, it has to be done with real intention, credibility and cultural awareness. “That’s exactly why the Summer Fridays collaboration is such a smart move for Gap.” Ramsay pointed out that Summer Fridays is genuinely beloved in the beauty space and has built a cult following of highly brand-loyal customers, thanks to its positive product performance ratings and community-focused, founder-led storytelling. “By aligning with Summer Fridays first, Gap instantly borrows beauty credibility instead of trying to manufacture it from scratch in the beauty world… Rather than asking consumers to trust Gap immediately as a beauty authority, the brand is building relevance and trust by proximity. It is signaling that it understands beauty not just as a product category, but as part of a broader lifestyle ecosystem.” Additionally, Ramsay noted that this partnership helps introduce Gap to a new audience of consumers who may not fully understand the brand’s 2025 identity. While consumers in the millennial and older generations already associate Gap with chic, quality, and elevated basics, younger shoppers are still catching up to the modern-day interpretation of the brand. This collection will help introduce Gap as a modern, culturally-fluent brand through a beauty-forward lifestyle lens. Adding upon Ramsay’s remarks, Christine Russo, the principal of Retail Creative and Consulting Agency (RCCA), commented, “The Gap x Summer Fridays collaboration is Gap’s continued message to Gen Alpha and Gen Z to ‘look at me!’ “While the apparel brand has been posting positive sales figures over the past few quarters, Gap is still in the early stages of a proper turnaround campaign and needs to maintain steady growth. “Because of that, relevancy is mission-critical. Collaborations with brands like Summer Fridays are a shot at relevance to be top of mind for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. “Gap is running a multi-layered playbook, and while these collabs are likely intended for attention spikes, the underlying strategy is to deliver great product at the right price. Summer Fridays at the attention and helps Gap move closer to the beauty space it is preparing to enter.” Mastering the art of the not-so-random brand collaboration Brand collaborations are definitely not a new phenomenon in the world of fashion, and Gap has been no stranger to this retail playbook. Over the past three years alone, Gap has collaborated with a plethora of name-worthy designers, including Harlem fashion icon Dapper Dan, and brands like Dôen, Cult Gaia and, most recently, Sandy Liang. Gap’s upcoming collection with Summer Fridays isn’t even the retailer’s first partnership with a non-fashion-related brand. In August, Gap partnered with Shay Mitchell’s luggage and lifestyle brand Béis to launch travel-focused apparel and luggage that blend Gap’s classic denim style with Béis’s functionality, including hoodies with built-in pillows and bags featuring both brands’ classic logos. Almost immediately after dropping online and in stores, the collection sold out, followed by a highly requested restock in November. But this collection wasn’t a hit just because the two brands had their own, individually large allowances. As any retail and marketing executive worth their salt will tell you, for a collaboration to be successful, there has to be some synchrony between the brands’ images or products to grab consumers’ interest and their wallets. As Naomi Omamuli Emiko, founder and owner of TNGE, a marketing agency and growth studio built to accelerate beauty and wellness brands, noted, ”Brands can’t rely on product adjacency anymore – they need to double down on identity adjacency. Béis and Summer Fridays don’t sell apparel, but they do sell a lifestyle that maps onto the psychographic Gap is trying to win back: the airport core, weekend reset and SPF-forward consumer who buys into ease, effortlessness, and quiet aspiration.” She added that by leaning into smart collaborations, Gap can borrow the emotional positioning these fresher brands offer and gain access to a younger demographic’s inner world. Allowing Gap to build a successful cultural bridge without stretching its core messaging or product array inauthentically. “Using collabs as a fast track to relevance in categories where you no longer organically participate is strategically smart. And when done well, they collapse the distance between a legacy brand and the cultural moment it’s trying to rejoin,” Emiko concluded. Further reading: Can Gap Inc turn beauty into its next growth engine? Experts weigh in