From NYC to Miami: The most inspiring new retail spaces right now

In May, the luxury American jewelry brand David Yurman opened its newest Miami flagship.
Camilla's Madison Avenue store is an interpretation of the brand's global 'Hotel of Curiosity' store concept.
Skims' LA store was designed by Rafael de Cárdenas to match the brand’s minimalist aesthetic.
Lacoste opened its first flagship in North America, on New York City’s Fifth Avenue.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From high-end jewellers to the apparel and footwear brands dressing up the everyday consumer, these bricks-and-mortar shops are serving some of the best retail design in the US market this season. David Yurman Miami, Florida In May, the luxury American jewelry brand David Yurman opened its newest Miami flagship.  Situated in the heat of Miami’s iconic Design District, the brand’s new boutique, which spans 4000 square feet, serves as a design playground for artists and jewelry devotees.

