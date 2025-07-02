From NYC to Miami: The most inspiring new retail spaces right now

y devotees. The store’s design was a collaborative endeavour, overseen by David Yurman’s president and chief creative officer Evan Yurman, Italian architect Andrea Tognon and consulting creative director Bernadette Blanc. The team drew inspiration from the precious metals and stones of the Yurman family’s private collection, with meticulously crafted fixtures made of various stone finishes, resembling precious jewelry insertions. A stepped wall inside the store is made of vertically cut pieces of granite, moving in a curve and displayed like a necklace. Tributes to the brand’s iconic Cable appear throughout the space, as seen in the sculpted handrail at the store entrance, as well as the circular vitrine underneath the staircase. In a press release, Yurman stated, “[We are] a brand founded by two artists. This space reflects our family legacy and shared vision to create beautiful things that inspire us – whether that be our product, store experience or design…We believed there was no better location to debut this one-off concept in a neighbourhood fueled by artistic fervour and heritage that attracts many of our existing and future consumers.” The new boutique will feature exclusive styles, inspired by Miami’s magnetic atmosphere, landscapes and tropical sunsets, including bold and semi-precious stones in electric pinks, neon greens, cobalt blue, and fire orange. Camilla New York, New York Founded in Bondi Beach in 2004, Camilla is the eponymous label of leading Australian fashion designer Camilla Franks, who is renowned globally for her artistic prints and bohemian approach to luxury style. This spring, a physical manifestation of the Camilla brand came to life with the launch of a New York City-based boutique. The 1600-square-foot store, located on 1015 Madison Avenue, marks a milestone in the brand’s three-year US expansion. It is the brand’s sixth store in the US, joining sister shops in New Jersey and Miami. The Madison Avenue store is an interpretation of the global Camilla Hotel of Curiosity store concept, adapted to a smaller, but no less fabulous New York City storefront. The shop’s decor features custom-designed wallpaper and hand-embroidered tapestry, a champagne bar and a train installation. As the brand’s founder and creative director Camilla Franks told Inside Retail, “Opening a boutique on Madison Avenue is a dream come true; it calls to fashion lovers and dreamers like nowhere else on earth. People often remark on how difficult it can be to stand out in New York; however, our distinctive globe-trotting aesthetic was made for making waves. We’ve always marched to our own rhythm wherever we go, and New York will be no different.” Franks added, “There’s something deliciously disruptive about bringing our signature blend of riotous bespoke print and rebellious luxury to Madison Avenue. From Bondi to every corner of the globe, we’re colouring the world, one city at a time. Each new boutique is a haven for the creative and curious, an opportunity to fully immerse both our treasured collectors and new customers in the magical Camilla experience.” Skims Los Angeles, California In April, Skims expanded to the West Coast and opened its new flagship store on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, California. The 4546-square-foot store was designed by Rafael de Cárdenas to match the brand’s signature minimalist aesthetics. Upon first glance, customers are greeted by a 12-foot Vanessa Beecroft sculpture of a nude female silhouette. The artwork complements Skim’s custom neutral-toned mannequins displayed throughout the store modelling the brand’s multihued merchandise. The shop features a variety of products for men and women, including loungewear, shapewear, underwear and LA-exclusive items. “Los Angeles has always been an important market for Skims and the place we call home, so opening a flagship store here was the natural next step,” Skims’ CEO and co-founder Jens Grede stated. “Seeing our stand-alone stores come to life has been incredible, and we’re excited to keep expanding, giving both new and loyal customers a space to fully experience Skims.” Good American Atlanta, Georgia Los Angeles denim and lifestyle brand Good American launched its latest bricks-and-mortar store in Atlanta, Georgia, this spring. Stepping into the 2700-square-foot space, customers are greeted by a wall-to-wall array of classic Americana-denim pieces. The size-inclusive apparel brand collaborated with global architecture and design firm MG2 on a new store design centered in Atlanta’s Lenox Square. MG2 used elevated materials, such as a natural wood veneer for the store’s wall fixtures, and a neutral colour palette, as well as curved elements, including mirrors and tabletop fixtures, to create a welcoming, feminine space. Good American’s CEO and co-founder Emma Grede stated, “The opening of our first-ever Good American Atlanta store is a key milestone in our strategic retail expansion. Atlanta’s dynamic market aligns perfectly with our vision to reach new customers and is a tangible expression of our commitment to sustainable growth and redefining the retail experience.” In addition to the Atlanta location, Good American has other bricks-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California, as well as in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kartik Research New York, New York Founded by Kartik Kumra in 2021, Kartik Research is an artisanal fashion brand based in New Delhi, India. Each item of clothing nods to Old-World craftsmanship, with woven materials produced on handlooms and the embroideries all done by hand. Kumra’s designs are inspired by India’s rich subcultures and themes of heritage and aspiration are explored through his collections. This spring, Kartik Research opened its first US-based bricks-and-mortar store in New York City’s Lower East Side on 61 Orchard Street. The 780-square-foot location features a wide array of Kartik Research’s styles, which range from the aesthetics of ’60s psychedelic rock to the Indomodernist art of the ’80s. The brand has collaborated with Aequo, a furniture design studio based in Mumbai, to develop various pieces in the store, including the bamboo woven panels for the dressing room, fabricated by weavers in the south of India and a painting from an antique dealer in Mumbai. The store opening is an intentional step on the fashion designer’s part to shift the perspective of high-end Indian fashion in the States. As Kumra explained, “My work is focused on reinventing what Indian luxury means. Right now, there is a skewed interpretation of modern India. I was inspired by Indian modernists integrating craft in a contemporary way that looks at tradition as a regenerative process.” Intended to function similarly to its Delhi doppelganger, the NYC store will host book launches, serve as a pop-up for brands Kumra wants to support and expand into other creative concepts. Lacoste New York, New York This spring, French designer sportswear and lifestyle brand Lacoste opened its third global flagship store, its first in North America, on New York City’s Fifth Avenue. The flagship, spanning over 10,000 square feet, reflects the brand’s ambitious plan to further raise the profile of the Lacoste Maison in the country, while celebrating its historic presence and the close, lasting ties that connect it to the United States. As Lacoste CEO Thierry Guibert commented, “Lacoste has strong potential in the United States, and we’re pleased to offer new customers the opportunity to discover the brand and experience our savoir-faire in a setting as iconic as the brand itself. “The opening of this flagship is part of our ongoing commitment to expanding our presence in the country and gives us the opportunity to showcase our full collections on one of the most prestigious avenues in the US and the world,” Guibert concluded. The store’s exterior is an impressively large, green-mirrored cube featuring the brand’s distinctive crocodile icon, while the brand’s interior features an elegant, minimalist design, better for showcasing the brand’s bright array of pieces. The interplay of textures and materials inside the store, combining concrete, metal and wood, echoes Lacoste’s DNA, rooted in both heritage and modernity. The wooden elements, for example, are crafted to evoke the iconic pleats of a tennis skirt or reference a racket, while the metal accents highlight the brand’s technical edge. The brand’s New York City flagship was designed to celebrate and highlight Lacoste’s rich heritage, both aesthetically with giant crocodile sculptures over seven meters long, and technically, through the inventive legacy of René Lacoste. Ninety historic rackets Lacoste himself designed and patented are displayed throughout the store, echoing more than 90 years of innovation and savoir-faire from the Maison. Crémieux New York, New York The modern classic menswear brand Crémieux opened its first New York City-based brick-and-mortar store in May. Located at 650 Madison Avenue, the 1600-square-foot space is in the center of the Lenox Hill shopping district, one of New York City’s most elegant and fashion-driven neighbourhoods. The store’s design is intended to evoke the ambiance of a French Riviera boutique, providing an opportunity for the brand’s creative director, Stéphane Crémieux, to engage with clients and share his insights on contemporary menswear style. “Through this new destination, which blends fashion and hospitality, we aim to present the finest aspects of our brand to the American market by re-creating the intimate atmosphere of our European boutiques and providing the highest quality standards, which have always motivated us,” Crémieux stated. “It was merely a matter of time before we established a presence on Madison Avenue. This location will allow us to cater to consumers by offering a well-rounded brand experience, including our Made to Measure program alongside our four lines: Crémieux, Silver Label, Naturel, and Fait Main.” The store’s decor features a blend of vintage and modern aesthetics, incorporating wooden shelves alongside brass racks and glass elements. Curated vintage pieces, such as haberdashery cabinets sourced from Paris and London flea markets, add a retro charm, while accents of Crémieux’s signature navy blue perfectly reflect the brand’s classic aesthetic. This story first appeared in the June 2025 issue of Inside Retail US magazine.