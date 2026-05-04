IR Pro

FMCG’s Masters of Formulation: Krinklewood, Jurlique, Pepe Saya and more

Krinklewood Estate. Supplied.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Formulation rarely commands the spotlight in FMCG. Marketing campaigns travel further and faster, and packaging often receives the applause, yet the true anatomy of a product sits in the work of formulation. It is here, in laboratories and test kitchens, and on factory floors, where ingredients, stability, shelf life and sensory experience are resolved into something consumers can trust and return to. Without this discipline, branding becomes little more than spectacle. For this special report,

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