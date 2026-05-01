FMCG’s Masters of Formulation: Heaps Normal, Oatly, True Protein and more

eport, Inside FMCG has identified 10 individuals whose expertise sits precisely in that foundational space. Some are technical specialists working at the intersection of food science and sustainability, others are founders who have built brands through a deep understanding of formulation itself. What unites them is fluency in the craft that turns an idea into a viable product. We call them masters of formulation. In part one, we introduce the brains behind Heaps Normal, Oatly, Reckitt ANZ, True Protein and Bespoke Skin Technology. Ben Holdstock Co-founder and brewer, Heaps Normal Ben Holdstock approaches non-alcoholic beer as a brewing challenge that deserves to be solved properly. As co-founder of Heaps Normal, the Australian brand that helped push alcohol-free beer into the cultural mainstream, Holdstock occupies a role that sits between brewer, product scientist. and category challenger. The brand’s ambition has always been straightforward in principle but complex in practice: make non-alcoholic beer that behaves like beer, tastes like beer, and belongs in the same social settings as the alcoholic version. Since launching in 2020, Heaps Normal has grown into one of Australia’s most recognisable alcohol-free beer brands. Its core range includes the tropical Quiet XPA, the crisp lager Another Lager and the darker Half Day Hazy, plus their latest – Original Draught. The beers are brewed using traditional brewing methods before the alcohol is removed through careful processing that preserves flavour and mouthfeel. For Holdstock, the ambition was never to imitate beer poorly but to create a product that belonged naturally in the same spaces as any other craft offering. That ambition has recently moved into a more technically demanding frontier – draught. Draught non-alcoholic beer has long been considered impractical for venues without relying on preservatives or specialised dispensing infrastructure. Beer lines can freeze, microbial contamination becomes a risk and the delicate balance of flavour and carbonation can quickly deteriorate. Solving those issues, for Holdstock, meant approaching the problem as a logistical challenge but more so as a question of formulation. “It was actually pretty late in the project,” he explained to Inside FMCG, reflecting on the moment the team recognised that the answer might sit within the beer itself, rather than in the hardware that dispenses it. “We were looking at both product formulation and [dispensing] infrastructure simultaneously as potential methods of overcoming the risk of freezing lines and improving microbiological stability.” Trials were conducted across a range of venues in Sydney and Melbourne, where the variability of tap systems forced the team to gather real-world data about how the product behaved under different conditions. From a brewing perspective, the challenge was multidimensional. A pint poured from a tap is judged by more than flavour alone. Appearance, foam stability, carbonation, and aroma all shape the drinking experience and each element must perform under the conditions of commercial service. Achieving that balance in a non-alcoholic product required stabilising two particularly sensitive variables. “To achieve this in a non-alcoholic draught beer, the physical and microbiological stability were the two key variables beyond regular brewing specifications that we needed to simultaneously stabilise,” Holdstock said. That work culminated in a preservative-free formulation capable of resisting contamination while maintaining the sensory profile expected from a draught beer. Holdstock represents a new kind of FMCG founder, one who moves comfortably between brewing science and brand narrative. The category he operates in is evolving quickly, driven by regulatory scrutiny, consumer curiosity and the increasing complexity of food and beverage formulation. But the logic behind Heaps Normal remains grounded in something simpler: If non-alcoholic beer is to become genuinely normal, it must first behave like the real thing. Duncan Watson Head of research and development, Reckitt ANZ Inside a global FMCG company like Reckitt – a household health brand behemoth – the distance between laboratory science and commercial strategy is far shorter than it once appeared. For Duncan Watson, head of research and development for Reckitt ANZ, technical expertise is a central pillar of how products are conceived, validated and brought to market. “Technical expertise has always been central to commercial decision-making,” Watson explained to Inside FMCG. “Superior product proposition is part of the DNA of our brands.” In practice, this means scientific specialists guide decisions around formulation, product claims and regulatory compliance to ensure products meet consumer expectations while remaining aligned with local laws and industry standards. Balancing global scale with local nuance is one of the defining challenges of modern FMCG innovation. Reckitt’s research ecosystem spans international teams, yet products must still reflect the particular expectations of local markets. Watson said the company relies on close collaboration between global and regional specialists to maintain that balance. Local technical teams provide insight into emerging consumer trends and regulatory developments, while global teams contribute research capability and innovation pipelines. That process becomes most visible in the development and reformulation of products already familiar to Australian households. In practical terms, this includes advancing antibacterial disinfectant formulations within Dettol’s hygiene range, refining enzyme-based cleaning systems in Finish dishwasher tablets, and developing oxygen-based stain-removal technologies in Vanish Oxi Action treatments. Looking ahead, Watson thinks the next shift in FMCG development will be shaped by artificial intelligence and data-driven product design. Yet technology alone will not replace scientific judgement. “AI offers speed and cost advantages, but can lack transparency,” he noted, emphasising the continued importance of experienced researchers who can question assumptions, validate data and mentor younger scientists. For Watson, the future of innovation depends on maintaining that balance between technological acceleration and scientific discipline, and credibility of the science behind a product remains as important as the brand name on the label. Sherry Sui Head of production innovation and technical affairs, True Protein In the rapidly expanding world of functional beverages, protein drinks have become a familiar presence on supermarket shelves and gym counters. Behind the apparent simplicity of a ready-to-drink shake lies a complex formulation puzzle involving stability, mouthfeel, shelf life and nutritional density. Sherry Sui, head of product innovation and technical affairs at True Protein, said the company’s new ultrafiltered milk-based shake represented the culmination of five years of technical iteration. “In the early stages, we trialled protein powders stabilised in water, but the result was a chalky, powdery mouthfeel that simply wasn’t good enough,” Sui told Inside FMCG. “Achieving a smooth, milk-like consistency without compromising protein density or a clean-label formulation was our biggest technical hurdle.” The turning point arrived when the team shifted from powder suspensions to an ultrafiltered milk base, a move that allowed the product to deliver 30 grams of protein while retaining the creamy rheology consumers associate with fresh dairy. But translating that experience into a long-life, ready-to-drink format introduced another challenge. Protein systems, particularly in high concentrations, naturally destabilise over time. True Protein’s formulation philosophy centres on what it calls a strict clean-label approach. “For us, that means absolutely no artificial sweeteners, flavours, colours, stabilisers or fillers,” Sui recounted. The company also excludes ingredients commonly used across the category, including sugar alcohols and carrageenan, decisions that extend development timelines but preserve a shorter ingredient list. For a product built on scientific precision, that alignment between laboratory and shelf is the final measure of formulation success. Sofia Ehlde and Caroline Orfila Jenkins EVP innovation and VP science and technology, Oatly Inside Oatly, the oat is not a simple raw ingredient but a material that must be carefully understood, processed and translated into products that behave consistently across cafés, kitchens and supermarket shelves. For Sofia Ehlde, EVP innovation at Oatly, and Caroline Orfila Jenkins, the company’s VP of science and technology, the work sits at the intersection of formulation science, nutrition and product performance. What consumers recognise as a smooth plant-based milk begins with a far more technical process that balances nutritional integrity, taste and functionality at scale. Orfila Jenkins explained to Inside FMCG that one of the first challenges lies in preserving what oats naturally offer. “One of the most technically complex challenges with oat-based ingredients is unlocking their full nutritional value while ensuring consistent performance across different food and beverage applications.” Oats are naturally nutrient dense and are grown across diverse agro climatic zones, from the Nordics to Australia, allowing Oatly to source raw materials close to its manufacturing operations in Europe and North America. Yet translating the whole oat groat into a consistent beverage requires precise processing. Central to that work is Oatly’s proprietary oat-base process, designed to retain key nutrients including digestible proteins, healthy fats and fibres. Maintaining meaningful levels of beta glucan, a soluble fibre linked to heart and gut health, is also a priority, with around 1 gram present in every glass of Oatly Semi. The company must deliver these nutritional benefits at industrial scale while remaining guaranteed dairy free through strict allergen controls across its facilities. Foodservice partnerships have played a defining role in shaping how Oatly approaches formulation. Ehlde noted that the company identified specialty coffee as a crucial opportunity early in its expansion. “Back in the early 2010s, we identified specialty coffee as a white space and worked closely with baristas to refine taste, mouthfeel, foaming, and functionality,” she said. That collaboration led to the launch of Oatly Barista Edition in 2014, a product designed specifically to perform under the conditions of professional coffee preparation. Since then, the dialogue between product developers and foodservice partners has continued to influence innovation. Feedback from baristas and hospitality operators informs how Oatly refines texture, stability and flavour across its product range. The Barista line has expanded to include lighter and organic versions as well as flavoured formats, each developed to perform reliably in real-world café environments, where consistency is critical. The company’s research culture also reflects its academic origins. Orfila Jenkins points out that Oatly began as a research project during the 1990s, initially focused on creating a nutritious alternative to dairy for people with lactose intolerance. That scientific heritage continues to guide the company’s approach as it expands into new formats and markets. Global teams spanning raw materials, nutrition, and product development work together to ensure that innovation does not compromise product integrity. Looking ahead, Ehlde believes one of the most promising opportunities lies in further advancing the functional benefits of oats themselves. Fibre, in particular, represents a major area of interest as consumers increasingly seek products that support digestive health. Maintaining fibre levels in beverage form while delivering flavour and texture that consumers expect remains technically demanding. Yet for companies like Oatly, it also represents the next frontier in plant-based formulation. Dr Katherine Armour Dermatologist and founder, Bespoke Skin Technology Skincare formulation begins in the consulting room rather than the laboratory for Dr Katherine Armour. As a practising dermatologist and founder of Bespoke Skin Technology, her perspective has been shaped by the steady pattern of patients arriving with irritated skin, complicated routines and products that promise more than they deliver. After nearly two decades in dermatology, Armour has watched the modern skincare routine expand into elaborate multi-step rituals. Her own philosophy moves in the opposite direction, focusing on fewer formulations that perform multiple clinical functions at once. “Firstly, a simplified, multi-active approach allows us to target numerous skincare concerns with one product,” Armour told Inside FMCG. “For instance, we can prevent and treat fine lines, pigmentation, sun damage and textural change, acne and congestion, all with one product.” The benefits extend beyond convenience. Armour notes that a streamlined routine saves time and reduces excess packaging, yet the most important factor is behavioural. “Most importantly, a simple routine makes it easier to apply your skincare consistently – and, consistency is what leads to results.” The clinical logic behind this approach also reflects what dermatologists frequently see when routines become overly complex. Armour explained that excessive layering of products can increase the risk of adverse skin reactions, particularly when multiple preservatives and fragrances are introduced at once. “Avoiding excessive layering steps,” she said, “minimises the risk of adverse effects that may be experienced when using too many products, such as periorificial dermatitis, and allergic or irritant dermatitis.” In practice, she said, simplifying formulations often improves both efficacy and skin tolerance. Armour’s approach to product development draws directly from her experience treating patients with multiple overlapping skin concerns. “Given that I’m in my 18th year as a practising dermatologist, I’ve seen so many patients experience side effects from inappropriate skincare products that they’ve been advised to purchase without a real understanding that each person’s skin and its needs is so individual.” Dermatology, she noted, rarely involves a single condition in isolation. Patients may present with acne alongside eczema, or melasma alongside sensitive skin, which makes balancing actives with barrier support essential. This clinical awareness shapes how Armour formulates products within Bespoke Skin Technology. “When I’m formulating, I am constantly trying to balance using efficacious ingredients with those that support the skin barrier.” Rather than relying on a single hero ingredient, she often combines several ingredients that work through different mechanisms to address complex skin concerns such as hyperpigmentation. In doing so, the formulation becomes less about marketing claims and more about biochemical compatibility. Armour is also frank about the formulation missteps she sees across mass-market beauty: “Leaning hard into the fragrance and feel of a product rather than using clinically efficacious ingredients, and using ‘marketing’ rather than clinically proven percentages and forms of active ingredients.” For ingredients to work, she said, they must appear in the correct concentration and within a stable formulation alongside compatible compounds. The rapid pace of trend cycles can lead brands to adopt ingredients before the science has fully matured. At the same time, Armour welcomes the growing curiosity consumers now show toward ingredient science. “It is just so wonderful that consumers are becoming more savvy about the science behind skincare,” she said. “It gives me such a buzz.” While marketing-driven brands will probably remain dominant in the broader beauty landscape, she thinks there is increasing space for formulation-first companies that prioritise scientific credibility. Further reading: Angus Harris on growth, growers and the future of Harris Farm Markets