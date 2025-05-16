Down to flavour: Mingle Seasoning and Girthmasterr stir up the spice aisle

t presence on OnlyFans, now crowned Mingle’s Chief Satisfaction Officer. Fronting the campaign across morning TV, TikTok and street posters, the campaign comprises satirical infomercial style with a flirtatious flair rarely seen in the spice aisle. “I’m pumped to be getting behind a brand like Mingle, as cooking has always been a passion of mine. I genuinely love making healthy food taste amazing, and this partnership is all about bringing that satisfaction to Aussie kitchens,” said Girthmasterr in a press release. The move is a masterclass in calculated risk-taking, as Mingle enters more traditional retail and media territory following the brand’s successful partnerships with large-scale retailers, including Woolworths and Harris Farm. Girthmasterr appears in a satirical infomercial-style cooking segment on Nine’s Today Extra. The segment blends tongue-in-cheek humour with culinary enthusiasm. It’s not your typical daytime slot fare, and that’s precisely the point. “Being a challenger is not about being small. It is about how you think,” Mingle founder Jordyn Evans told Inside Retail. Since its foundation in 2016, Mingle has focused on all-natural, flavour-packed products designed to make healthy eating easy, exciting, and accessible. “From day one, we have questioned why things are done a certain way, whether that is what goes into pantry staples or how brands show up in the world,” she said. Flipping the status-quo Choosing the infomercial format which has long been considered a safe and often outdated space as the centrepiece of a risque campaign might sound counterintuitive, but for Mingle, it was a strategic decision. “Infomercials are iconic. We have all grown up watching them. But over time, they have become the kind of thing people either ignore or tune out,” said Evans. “For us, that was exactly the opportunity. We wanted to take a format everyone knows and flip it in a way that feels cheeky, self-aware, and unmistakably Mingle,” she reinforced. With creative direction by Ouzo Studio and campaign execution by Sunday Agency, DTF fuses nostalgia with pop culture, a culinary throwback turned on its head. The result is a campaign that doesn’t just ask for attention, however, demands it. “This is not about being provocative for the sake of it. It is about creating a memorable, cheeky moment that makes people smile, while still staying true to our mission of making healthy, delicious food accessible and fun,” Evans said. The OnlyFans factor The most headline-grabbing element of the campaign, naturally, is the inclusion of an OnlyFans creator at the centre of a major supermarket product launch. While some legacy brands might find the idea too risky, Mingle leaned in. “We understand the cultural moment, we know our customers and we have tested the tone with them,” said Evans. “Of course, working with an OnlyFans creator in a mainstream retail environment comes with scrutiny, but we believe humour, authenticity, and relevance cut through,” she added. Evans points to the growing power of the creator economy, and the authenticity it fosters, something traditional marketing will often lack. “The way people connect with content has changed. Audiences are drawn to creators who are real, relatable and build communities by being themselves. Girthmasterr is a perfect example of that. His audience is engaged because of his authenticity, not despite it,” she said. Challenger energy with mainstream reach With shelf space in more than 3000 stores across Australia and growing brand recognition, Mingle is stepping into the mainstream. But according to Evans, that doesn’t mean abandoning the brand’s challenger ethos. “As we have grown, that mindset has only become more important. Supermarkets and morning TV are powerful platforms, but they can also feel predictable and safe. That is exactly why we see them as opportunities,” she said. In a retail environment where legacy food brands often play it safe, Mingle’s blend of humour, irreverence and consumer savvy content is setting it apart. The message is clear; healthy doesn’t have to be boring, and flavour doesn’t have to be conventional. “For us, risk and reward go hand in hand. We are a small business in a category dominated by global giants. Playing it safe is actually the bigger risk, because you disappear into the noise,” she concluded. This moment marks a subtle but significant capability for OnlyFans, as the platform begins to establish a presence beyond its original niche. In the US, fast-food icon White Castle joined OnlyFans to share exclusive recipes. Athletes have also turned to it to offer insight into their training regimens, while even charitable organisations are exploring its potential as a new channel for engagement. Yet, this collaboration with Mingle may represent one of the first times OnlyFans has moved beyond its ecosystem to actively champion a brand campaign. With the unveiling of Down To Flavour, Mingle is signalling a new phase in how OnlyFans positions itself in a broader marketing landscape. The seasoning brand is clearly unafraid to challenge norms and interact with consumers where they are, be it on the supermarket shelf or in their social feed. And if the internet’s boyfriend happens to join the conversation? All the more engaging.