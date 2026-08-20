BusinessStrategy

How Target in the US is rebuilding its retail momentum

Shoppers inside Target, shopping for back-to-school items.
“Target’s recovery will not necessarily be even and smooth, but there’s a path forward now.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Target’s turnaround is finally showing signs of life. After a prolonged period of declining sales and questions over its relevance with consumers, the US retail giant has now delivered two consecutive quarters of growth, with traffic, digital sales and key categories all moving in the right direction. But the recovery remains fragile. Apparel and home are barely growing, a nearly US$1 billion tariff refund has flattered earnings, and Target is still working to repair some of the qualities that

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Gifts & toys IR Pro

How Pop Mart’s Labubu craze is powering its path to US$4.2 billion in 2025

Tong Van
Strategy IR Pro

Can Michael Fiddelke save Target? Experts discuss risks of an internal CEO hire

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of men dressed in Universal Store clothing.
Financial

Universal Store revenue growth driven by Perfect Stranger brand sales

Darshana Gupta
Louis Vuitton makeup collection
Luxury

Louis Vuitton debuts makeup collection, arriving first in China

Kaycee Enerva
Guess
Financial

Guess to go private in US$1.4b deal with Authentic Brands

Kaycee Enerva
Macpac store
Sports & adventure

Super Retail Group reports strong FY25 results, appoints new Mapac boss

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay