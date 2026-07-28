BusinessStrategy

Can fashion compete with supermarkets in the rush to retail media?

Why The Iconic, Myer and David Jones are investing in retail media. (Source: Ooh Media)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Australian retail media was, once upon a time, the domain of supermarket giants, whose loyalty programs, frequent transactions and vast store networks gave them a natural advantage. Now, fashion retailers and department stores are building advertising businesses of their own, and they are eager to turn customer attention and shopping data into a new source of revenue. The Iconic is among the latest to enter the contest. Its newly introduced Iconic Media brand brings advertising, customer insight

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