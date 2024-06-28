BusinessStrategy

From bikinis on a kitchen bench to global resort wear brand, Bydee boomed 700pc

By Tamera Francis
Hard launching in the UK with a localised site was pivotal for scaling Australian resort wear brand Bydee’s global operations to meet demand. To optimise the customer experience and business model Bydee’s UK site went live last week, with a few tweaks tailored to the northern hemisphere. E-commerce businesses are navigating new economic conditions that have seen reduced discretionary spending and the Covid-19 online shopping storms subsiding. Brands that take a strategic customer-centric app

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
EOFY Offer

IR Pro - annual

$199 +GST per year. (Auto renews at $312+GST (full rate) annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay