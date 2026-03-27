IR ProHealth & beauty

After 50 years, what is The Body Shop now?

The Body Shop at 50: how a values-led retailer grew up.
By Tahlia Whitfield
In 1976, The Body Shop opened its first store in Brighton, England, under founder Anita Roddick. The brand was built on a pointed rejection of commercial beauty aspiration, with refillable bottles, handwritten signage and a business model that treated retail as a vehicle for social change. At a time when the global beauty industry leaned into glamour, excess and exploitation, Roddick positioned the brand as an antidote that foregrounded ingredient sourcing, human rights and environmental respons

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