Retails news around the globe

consumer in mind, who prioritise individuality and self-expression above all else,” said George Gottl, co-founder and chief creative officer of Uxus.

Each zone within the store is designed to promote play and interaction while also providing bespoke skincare and beauty solutions.

“The Clinique Laboratories retail concept juxtaposes our brand’s DNA with a fresh new look for our in-store experiences,” said Ingrid Montoya, VP global retail design at Clinique.

Walmart to roll out Gap Home

US fashion retailer Gap has signed a multi-year deal with Walmart which will see the brand introduce an exclusive range of home essentials via Walmart’s online store.

Gap Home will feature 400 items across home decor, tabletop, bedding and bath. Seasonal collections will also be developed in collaboration with Gap’s licensing agency, IMG.

“Over the past few years, we’ve focused on expanding our home assortment to bring high-quality, stylish home goods and decor to our customers at an unbelievable value,” said Anthony Soohoo, executive vice president, home, Walmart. “Gap Home is the latest example of how we’ll deliver on that mission.”

Gap Home’s modern American style is expected to appeal to all ages and tastes. And with materials such as denim, chambray, organic cotton and recycled textiles, the collection is designed to be both sustainable and affordable

“Gap Home at Walmart opens a new door for Gap as a lifestyle brand delivering timeless American Style in all new ways,” said Mark Breitbard, president and CEO of Gap brand.

Amazon to acquire MGM for $8.45bn

US retailer Amazon has snapped up movie maker Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM) for US$8.45 billion. The purchase comes as Amazon seeks to bolster its position against streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+.

The MGM acquisition includes the license to the James Bond franchise and classic films like RoboCop, Moonstruck, The Silence of the Lambs, Rocky and Tomb Raider, which will add more depth to Amazon’s primarily TV-focused studio.

“MGM has a vast, deep catalog of much beloved intellectual property,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder. “With the talented people at MGM and the talented people at Amazon Studios, we can reimagine and develop that IP for the 21st century.”

MGM also licenses video game content which could benefit Amazon’s development efforts in the field. Amazon’s former senior vice president Jeff Blackburn will return to oversee content and M&A.

Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan fined for fraud

The Chinese market regulator has fined Alibaba-backed Nice Tuan 1.5 million yuan (US$235,302) for failing to take action over product dumping practices and pricing fraud.

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) found that Nice Tuan sold pears at 0.99 yuan per 250 grams despite its cost being 3.89 yuan. The company was also asked to suspend its operations in Jiangsu for three days.

Last March, the Chinese regulator fined five online selling platforms, including Nice Tuan, Meituan, Pinduoduo and Tencent Holdings for “improper pricing” on goods.

Starbucks US sells stake in South Korean business

Department store franchise Shinsegae Group is increasing its stake in Starbucks in South Korea to 70 per cent instead of fully acquiring the coffee chain, as previously reported. Singapore sovereign investment fund GIC will buy the remaining 30 per cent stake for $700 million.

Shinsegae’s subsidiary, Emart, currently holds 50 per cent of Starbucks South Korea, while Starbucks US owns the remainder. The two deals value Starbucks South Korea at more than US$2 billion. According to local media, the department store business will use the sale proceeds to fund its plans to snap up Ebay South Korea.