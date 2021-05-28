Free Subscription

E-commerce|Pureplay

Pureplay underwear brand Knobby unveils new identity

Kaycee Enerva
May 28, 2021< 1 mins read

Underwear subscription brand Knobby has rolled out its new brand identity, designed to “evoke a sense of nostalgia” and reflect the brand’s renewed focus on freedom, culture and creativity. 

The new logo is inspired by the ’70s aesthetic, using colours from natural Australian icons such as blue from Mooloolaba and pink from Lake Hillier.  

Knobby Founder and CEO Rob Rand said the new look was part of a broader strategy and will see the brand stay true to its ‘Australian-larrikin’ approach.

 “Throughout the entire journey of creating our new brand identity, we were focused on making sure everyone sees us as a mate, and we’re eager to share our culture with them. We are more than just awesome undies,” said Rand. 

Since its launch in 2014, the underwear brand has collaborated with well-known personalities and athletes, including olympian Caroline Buchanan and Nitro Circus’ Ryan Williams, with an unseen limited edition design each month. 

 “We’ve rolled out this new brand identity, we’re bringing to market awesome campaigns, most recently a collaboration with the Australia Zoo Wildlife Warriors that was very successful, and we’re getting ready to announce a few big partnerships,” he said. “This year is set to be one of the biggest yet for us.” 

Knobby is based on the Sunshine Coast and has underwear subscribers in Australia, Europe, the US and Asia.

