Mys Tyler’s in-app collaboration hub helps brands embrace diversity

Mys Tyler has introduced the Contributor Hub, an in-app collaboration platform that connects a wide range of content creators with fashion brands.

The Contributor Hub seeks to make it easier for brands to interact with minority artists and a diverse range of talent, and it stems from research Mys Tyler performed mid-last year highlighting the lack of representation perceived by Australian women in fashion advertising.

Mys Tyler says brands can make use of the Contributor Hub to find creators for projects that involve developing user-generated content and imagery for their media channels including websites, social platforms and advertising campaigns.

Collaborations might be for cash or in exchange for gifts. When a brand creates a brief and uploads it to the app, contributors can apply straight there.

“We know that fashion advertising needs greater representation and after speaking with a range of brands – both large and small, local and international – we found that many were responding to the demand and were actively looking for ways to engage diverse talent,” said Mys Tyler founder & CEO Sarah Neill.

“Mys Tyler has more than 300,000 users and thousands of fashion-loving contributors, so it made perfect sense to help these brands connect with our contributor base.”

Mys Tyler founder & CEO Sarah Neill

At the end of last year, Mys Tyler soft-launched the Contributor Hub in order to assist marketers in finding and working with diverse women who represent their target audiences. The brand has linked 60 content producers including companies like Dani Marie, Karmic Witch, Beam Bold, AAM The Label, and Mayes NYC through the Contributor Hub.

Mys Tyler is a female-founded firm on a quest to create a more personalised and empowering buying experience for women. In an interview with Inside Retail last year, founder Sarah Neill revealed that 78 per cent of women feel more relevant, better with their bodies, and/or inspired to attempt new styles when they see women that look similar to them in the fashion industry.