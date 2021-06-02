Amazon reveals Prime Day date – and it’s soon

Amazon Australia has announced the date of this year’s Prime Day event, which will be the longest Prime Day promotion yet.

The online shopping event is scheduled to launch at midnight on June 21. While local deals will run for 24 hours, ending on June 22, deals from the UK and the US will be available until 5pm, June 23.

Prime Day will offer savings for about 10,000 products across big brands, including Bosch, Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Lego, Samsung, L’Oreal and Nintendo.

“We believe there is something for everyone with deals across a huge range of categories and savings to be had on bigger ticket items alongside household essentials,” said Arno Lenior, director of Prime for Amazon Australia.

“To make sure [small Australian businesses] have a huge Prime Day this year, we are once again putting them front and centre through our ‘Shop Local’ store during one of our busiest times of the year.”

The ‘Shop Local’ store features curated collections to connect customers with Australian businesses including Little Archer & Co from Sunshine Coast, Queensland, and BigSofti from Newtown, Sydney.

Amazon Australia has further grown its team and fulfilment logistics network in the country since the last Prime Day, opening 11 new sites across Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Brisbane.