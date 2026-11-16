Digital

What the Microsoft Outlook outage taught retailers about backup plans

Malibu Rum
The Outlook outage may be a rehearsal for Black Friday. (Source: Malibu Rum)
By Tahlia Whitfield
Microsoft Outlook went down last Friday, leaving retailers with meetings they could not join, orders they could not fulfil and a daunting backlog of emails they could not open.  At a furniture store in Karratha, Western Australia, around half the business relied on email, Lesley Clark told ABC Pilbara. When Outlook went down on Friday the 13th, customer enquiries went unanswered and Clark said it could take her small team a week to catch up. “On their end, they may feel that we’re ignor

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