What the Microsoft Outlook outage taught retailers about backup plans

noring their requests, that we’re not doing what we can to help them,” she said. The outage took out access to Outlook for users around the world and disrupted Microsoft 365 services including Teams and SharePoint. Microsoft began restoring access on Friday morning in Australia, only to find some of the restored servers becoming unresponsive again as secure connections were overwhelmed as traffic returned. Outlook decided to take a break On social media, KitKat’s global account gave the outage its typical advertisement treatment. “Outlook decided to take a break,” the graphic read. Malibu put the Outlook logo where the face of a barefoot holidaymaker should have been, next to a bottle of rum and a cocktail. “If Outlook has clocked off, so can you,” it said. Dean Salakas, the former chief executive of The Party People and CEO of Retail Community, shared what was top of mind for participants in his Retail Community WhatsApp network of over 4000 retailers. It concerned automated marketing emails and what would happen to messages scheduled to go out in sequence. As an example Salakas said subscribers could miss the first email in a welcome series and start receiving the follow-ups without any idea what they are following up on. “So there was a lot of conversation just about making sure you’ve got something sorted,” he said. The same problem applies to a supplier order that requires a written acknowledgement before anyone can act. “We treat email like it’s in writing,” Salakas told Inside Retail. How retailers should prepare for next time “If email is critical, which it is for a lot of businesses, then you need another solution,” he said. “A solution could be just as simple as one backup email for the whole store, and you just have to share it.” In other words, businesses could set up an email with a separate provider, give staff access and tell key suppliers which address to use in the event of an outage. Salakas also advised retailers to run a test order through their backup account and ask the supplier to confirm receipt before Black Friday. Salakas saw first-hand what a backup can do during one of The Party People’s busiest trading periods on Halloween. When the payment terminals went down, his staff plugged a barcode scanner into a laptop, scanned products into a spreadsheet, linked to a separately backed-up database and took cash. “Customers didn’t have to just go home empty-handed,” he said. He also suggested using a different provider for backup internet so the business has another way to connect if its main service fails. He said an equivalent solution for a business heading into Black Friday might be a supplier phone list staff can open without Outlook, or a second internet connection on a different network so the checkout can keep running. “It doesn’t have to be pretty, but you have one there just in case a disaster happens,” Salakas said. Microsoft confirmed full global recovery on Saturday, and in the Retail Community WhatsApp group, a full inbox was something worth celebrating. “There was just pure joy when they came back up,” Salakas said. Perhaps the real saving grace is that Friday’s outage gave retailers two weeks to prepare for the possibility of another on Black Friday. While everything still works, they can rehearse the first hour and see whether key suppliers can reply from a backup inbox and confirm the morning’s automated email actually went out.