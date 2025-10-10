What Ecosa teaches Australian retail brands about growth and innovation

gital-first foundation Ecosa began its ascent as a pure play retailer, building its foundation on the ability to cut through traditional retail barriers and speak directly to Australian consumers. “We’re very focused on listening to feedback, whether good or bad… It’s just embedded,” Lefebure explained. The brand’s streamlined online experience quickly struck a chord, offering transparent pricing, trial periods and next-day delivery as standard. This focus on uncomplicating the purchase journey cemented Ecosa’s digital credibility and rapid word-of-mouth growth. Success online wasn’t just about convenience – it was about listening closely at scale. “We have our own tech team, a very solid team that works in and around feedback from all functions within the business,” Lefebure said. “Every function has access to where we’re winning and losing and where the opportunities are.” By treating feedback as both a competitive advantage and a blueprint for constant improvement, Ecosa was able to refine not just its mattress design, but site navigation, product delivery and post-purchase care. This customer-centric mindset underpinned the brand’s $100 million annual turnover – now it’s on track to become a $1 billion global brand. Making physical retail an extension of digital As the brand approached the $100 million annual turnover milestone, the shift towards omnichannel became both a strategic necessity and a natural progression. The once digital-first business is opening three bricks-and-mortar stores in Geelong, Perth and Nunawading. “It wasn’t a directional shift by any means. It was really natural because we were being customer-led,” Lefebure said. “We just had customers asking for the touch and feel experience, and we’ve obviously been successful online.” The era of omnichannel disruption, Lefebure suggested, is giving way to a model where consumers expect the best of both worlds: digital ease and physical presence. Ecosa’s move into bricks-and-mortar wasn’t an abandonment of its digital roots, but an extension of them. “Sleep is undeniably one of the most important factors for overall health,” Lefebure said. “Our new stores will make it even easier for our consumers, bringing the products to life in a space where they can touch, test, and experience them in-person, at last,” she continued. The layout, visual merchandising, and even staff training all focused on mirroring the brand’s digital DNA: clear information, no jargon and a seamless path to purchase for a better night’s sleep. Data-driven retail experiences By leveraging the troves of first-party data collected online, Ecosa was able to fine-tune the physical store experience in ways traditional retailers often overlook. “We have integrated our member profiles so that our online customers are automatically connected to our team, so our team can understand their behaviours, which will influence our conversations,” Lefebure shared. “Our customers really shouldn’t feel like they have to start again – it should be just a really simple, nice conversation to help them get a better night’s sleep.” The fusion of data and retail allowed Ecosa to de-risk expansion and create immediate resonance with its core audience. Industry recognition has followed customer recognition with Ecosa recently named ‘Best Mattress Brand’ by Choice, underscoring its quality and commitment to better sleep for Australians. “We believe, over time, that it should reinforce some confidence, and if we’re out there trying to build trust and honesty, that should feed into there quite nicely,” Lefebure said. “But it is too early to tell whether it’s made a difference or not. But it’s pretty cool to be nominated.” In a sector where claims around quality and innovation are often inflated, third-party recognition provided a stamp of approval – fueling further growth and deepening customer loyalty. Ecosa ensures its in-store team receives training that is as comprehensive, if not more so, than that provided to its online teams. Rather than focusing on sales techniques, the training emphasises a deep understanding of sleep and its positive impact on overall well-being. Sustainable scaling and global ambition Despite aggressive growth and retail expansion, Ecosa remains cautious about scaling for its own sake. “Every new channel, every location is measured against our core promise: make buying better sleep easier and more delightful,” Lefebure emphasised. If expansion risks compromising product quality or service, the team pulls back to recalibrate. This disciplined approach is fundamental as Ecosa eyes its $1 billion brand ambition and further overseas markets. Ecosa’s omnichannel journey defies lingering scepticism that Australian DTC brands can only thrive online. Now, the brand is set on a new goal. “We’re probably seen today as an online mattress brand, not a sleep destination,” Lefebure stated. “And it really is for us how we broaden that perspective of our customers, so that we do become the sleep destination.” In forging its own path, Ecosa offers a new playbook for digital-first growth.