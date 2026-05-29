DigitalE-commerce

The true benefit of online retail to households: $1400 a year, report finds

online retail
Online shopping now accounts for nearly 12 per cent of Australian retail sales.
By Kaycee Enerva

Cost-of-living pressures continue to weigh on Australian households, but a new study suggests online retail is helping ease the burden, with families projected to save an average of $1414 this year.

According to Mandala Partners, inflation reached 4.6 per cent in the year to March, driven by energy market volatility and supply chain constraints.

Lower-income households have also been disproportionately affected as essentials such as food and healthcare account for a larger share of their spending.

Beyond convenience, e-commerce platforms give consumers easier price comparison, broader product choice and greater flexibility to switch retailers, while enabling businesses to reach larger customer bases with lower operating costs.

The report found that online shopping now accounts for nearly 12 per cent of Australian retail sales, with major retailers including Woolworths Group, Coles Group, Wesfarmers, and JB Hi-Fi continuing to expand their omnichannel operations.

It also noted that omnichannel shopping could reduce fuel use by as much as 24 per cent for consumers making four shopping trips per week, as delivery networks reduce the need for individual store visits.

“As the government works to maximise the benefits from increasing digitalisation of the economy, policy should focus on enhancing innovation and digitalisation in retail to facilitate the growth of consumer choice and cost savings,” added Mandela Partners.

Recommended By IR

Gap models
Financial

Gap, Old Navy power parent company’s sales growth in first quarter

Sean Cao
Uniqlo Velocity Novena
Openings & closings

Uniqlo debuts small-format ‘touchpoint’ concept store in Singapore

Kaycee Enerva
Lucy Henry Hicks
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

The CEO of Dissh on how a strong brand identity enabled international expansion

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Image of person using phone to shop online.
Mobile commerce

Myer to launch shoppable app, revamp loyalty program

Darshana Gupta
Model Amelia Gray side-by-side with her mother, television personality Lisa Rinna for Mac Cosmetics “Born Famous” campaign.
Marketing IR Pro

Mac is Back: How the cosmetics brand uses edgy marketing to connect with Gen Z

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Image of Redbubble website on a laptop.
Online marketplaces

Articore replaces CEO with immediate effect

Darshana Gupta
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.