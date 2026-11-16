DigitalSecurity

Woolworths digital gift cards targeted by unknown transactions

woolworths store interior
Customers have been reporting issues for the past week (Source: Woolworths/Facebook)
By Harry Booth

Woolworths is looking into a series of incidents affecting the digital gift cards of some of its customers, after reports that unrecognised transactions have been draining their balances.

ABC News reported that “dozens” had shared the loss of hundreds of dollars from Woolworths’ ‘Everyday Wish’ gift cards. Some customers, the report added, had lost up to $500.

Woolworths told Inside Retail that it is treating the matter as a priority. At this stage, it is unknown how the gift cards’ balances were accessed externally.

“We are aware of reports of an issue affecting a number of customer e-gift cards and are looking into the matter as a priority,” a supermarket spokesperson said.

“We recognise the concern this has caused affected customers, and we apologise to customers impacted. Our team will work directly with customers to determine the appropriate next steps, including issuing replacement e-gift cards for customers impacted.”

One user on Reddit posted that they bought a $500 gift card. “[I] added it straight to the Everyday Rewards app, used about $130 in Melbourne. Three days later, someone drained $367 from my account.

“Be careful out there; not sure how they are getting the info.”

The incidents come at the same time that supermarket rival Coles faces an ongoing cyberattack. Coles said that operations remain unaffected but, like Woolworths, has not yet identified the source of the breach.

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