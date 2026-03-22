DoorDash announces cash support for couriers amid oil crisis

DoorDash couriers in Australia have been offered a temporary fuel relief program to help combat rising pump prices.

The company confirmed the staggered relief rates over the weekend, as conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz continue to destabilise the world’s oil supplies.

“Rising petrol prices have a real impact on dashers, especially those who are out there delivering the most,“ Simon Rossi, VP of DoorDash Apac, said. “This program is about giving dashers immediate and meaningful relief – real money, real savings at the pump.”

Starting with a $5 contribution per week for couriers travelling more than 100km a week, the cash contributions rise to $25 per week for those travelling more than 501km. The delivery company says the extra fees will not be passed on to consumers.

DoorDash said the program will support dashers in rural or suburban areas who cover longer delivery distances.

“Delivery workers have been hit incredibly hard by skyrocketing fuel prices, and after constructive discussions with DoorDash, we’re pleased to see relief going straight to workers without increasing costs for customers,“ Michael Kaine, national secretary at Transport Workers Union, added.

“It’s important that we keep these discussions alive as the situation continues to evolve, and put in place fair solutions that don’t see workers bearing the brunt of fuel price spikes. We will continue working with DoorDash and the rest of the industry to call for solutions that work for everyone.”

This emergency relief program will be in effect through April 30. The company said it will continue to closely monitor petrol prices and adjust as the situation evolves.