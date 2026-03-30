BusinessStrategy

How Oz Hair & Beauty took on the giants without losing its soul

Guy Nappa portrait
Scaling without losing its soul.
By Adam Thorn
Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce, presented by Australia Post, is an annual ranking of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in Australia’s online retail industry. Over the coming weeks, we will be profiling this year’s Top 10, starting with #1: Oz Hair & Beauty’s co-founder and COO Guy Nappa. Even today, it remains quite the achievement. In 2021, two of retail’s biggest local figures, Accent Group CEO Daniel Agostinelli and retail investor Brett Blundy, were

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