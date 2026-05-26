BusinessStrategy

Google wants to own every step of your shopping journey

At its I/O 2026 developer conference, Google unveiled the Universal Cart.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For decades, Google’s role in commerce was a paradox. The most powerful engine for consumer intent in the world, yet one that never touched a transaction. It sent shoppers outward to brand websites and collected the toll on the way out. That arrangement is now ending. At its I/O 2026 developer conference last week, Google unveiled the Universal Cart, and with it, a quiet but seismic declaration: the full shopping journey now belongs to Google. One cart to rule them all The Universal Cart i

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