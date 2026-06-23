BusinessMarketing

Why The Iconic’s CTO is betting on Google’s AI shopping revolution

The Iconic fashion
(Source: Supplied)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
For decades, the path to purchase followed a familiar arc: a shopper types “black formal dress” into a search bar, scrolls through results, clicks through to a retailer’s website, and eventually – if the experience holds – converts. That funnel, long optimised and monetised to within an inch of its life, is now being fundamentally disrupted. Not by a new social platform or a disruptive start-up, but by the very infrastructure that retail has been built on: Google. Last week

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