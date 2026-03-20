BusinessE-commerce

Why Super Bowl champ Jordan Mailata is fronting Amazon’s new era of AI packaging

“Some things need extra protection to make it to the end zone.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
“The best packaging is no packaging at all.” For Super Bowl champion and newly minted ‘Packaging Reduction Officer’ Jordan Mailata, that mantra is more than a catchy line – it’s a window into how Amazon sees the future of packaging in Australia: smarter, leaner and increasingly powered by AI. Customers might notice fewer boxes and less “fluff” in their next delivery, but behind the scenes, a quietly radical transformation is underway in how those decisions are made. From gut feel

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