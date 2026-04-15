BusinessStrategy

Why Leo Lin’s Alison Trang is the quiet architect of digital luxury

Alison Trang
Alison Trang finished at #9 in our Top 50 list.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Inside Retail’s Top 50 People in E-Commerce, presented by Australia Post, is an annual ranking of the most impressive and inspiring leaders in Australia’s online retail industry. Over the coming weeks, we will be profiling this year’s Top 10. Here, we speak with our #9: Leon Lin’s head of e-commerce, Alison Trang. Alison Trang is quietly rewriting what digital leadership looks like in Australian luxury fashion. As head of e-commerce at Leo Lin, she has turned a boutique ready-to-wear

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