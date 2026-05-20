DigitalE-commerce

Oz Goods Depot enters liquidation, issues refund warning

a crate full of soft-sided parcels for online delivery
The e-commerce retailer started life in Queensland in 2022
By Harry Booth

Queensland-based online budget retailer Oz Goods Depot has entered liquidation just four years after its founding.

And the appointed liquidators have issued a warning to customers about refunds.

APH and Co, which traded as Oz Goods Depot, published the insolvency notice to the financial regulator, Asic. Anthony John Warner of CRS Insolvency Services is the appointed liquidator.

The parent company was first registered as a business in July 2022, and the Oz Goods Depot brand was then registered in September 2024. During this time, the low-cost model centred around heavily discounted, drop-shipped, or factory-direct products that had built a cult following among Australians.

“After an incredible journey, Oz Goods Depot has made the difficult decision to cease trading and wind down operations,” the company announced on its website.

“We are proud to have shipped more than 25,000 orders to customers across Australia, and we sincerely thank every customer who supported us along the way.”

But its customers aren’t happy.

Plummeting review ratings on sites such as Trust Pilot and Product Review share allegations of unfulfilled orders, a lack of refunds, and sales made on false pretences.

“I waited weeks and weeks, and finally got a note saying ‘We’re out of business, too bad!’,” said Robbie Lloyd on TrustPilot. “I ordered an item from them, they told me it was out of stock, but gladly took my money,” Carlie added on Product Review. “I asked for a refund. It’s been five weeks and still no refund.”

“Customer support inboxes are no longer being actively monitored or responded to,” Oz Goods Depot’s statement continued. 

“Please be aware that the liquidator is not able to issue refunds directly, as the company is now in liquidation. Submitting a claim allows your debt to be formally recorded with the liquidator.”

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