BusinessStrategy

Omnichannel wins: How Aussie shoppers made BFCM 2025 a record year

A white keyboard with a singular black key stamped with “Black Friday”.
“This weekend highlighted the strength of Australia’s retail community.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Australian retailers notched up a record‑breaking Black Friday Cyber Monday (BFCM) in 2025, powered by a combination of strong consumer demand, loyalty‑led growth and flexible payment options.  New Shopify and Klaviyo data shows shoppers are browsing more, buying with intent and responding to personalised, AI‑driven experiences, while Zip’s latest figures reveal how Australians are funding those purchases across both essential and traditional BFCM categories.​​ “Australians re

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A model holds a Pandora charm bracelet up in front of her face
Strategy IR Pro

Pandora’s Q3 results reveal progress on jewelry brand’s transformation

Nicole Kirichanskaya
woolworths clarkson shopping centre
Shopping centres & malls

Recently completed Woolworths Clarkson Shopping Centre sold

Celene Ignacio
Nike sneakers in Foot Locker campaign image
Sports & adventure

Foot Locker posts sales drop amid ongoing reinvention, Nike softness

Sean Cao
male and female snapcat bitmoji avatars in virtual prada store digital render
Strategy IR Pro

How Prada and Miu Miu are tapping into a younger crowd through Snapchat Bitmoji

Tamera Francis
close-up headshot of Graeme Moore, head of Salomon ANZ in blue collared shirt against green blurred bush
Workforce IR Pro

Salomon’s Graeme Moore on the importance of failing fast and cheap

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay